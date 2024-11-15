How AI and process mining leads to process intelligence

Data and AI expert at Noesis, Luís Filipe Gonçalves explains how process mining streamlines workflows and reduces costs, giving companies ‘game-changing agility’.

One of the most innovative technologies helping businesses optimise their operations is process mining and execution management software. This helps businesses gain deep insights into their processes, identify inefficiencies and act on real-time data to improve outcomes, by allowing companies to see a visual map of how processes flow across departments and systems, providing clarity on where delays, redundancies or bottlenecks occur.

What is process mining?

Process mining refers to a technique that extracts data from various IT systems (such as ERP or CRM platforms) to visualise how business processes are actually being carried out, as opposed to how they are ideally intended. It identifies deviations from the standard process, highlights inefficiencies and provides a clear picture of real-world workflows.

For instance, a company managing thousands of orders daily may think its purchasing process is streamlined, but process mining could reveal hidden steps, delays or duplicate efforts that slow down operations and increase costs.

By revealing how tasks are executed across departments, this technology offers opportunities to streamline workflows.

The shift to real-time execution management

Execution management software takes these insights a step further by enabling real-time interventions and adjustments. It integrates with the company’s operations to not only monitor processes but to actively improve them through automation and intelligent task prioritisation. This shift is critical for companies looking to make immediate improvements in their business operations.

For example, in supply chain management, a delay in one part of the process, such as a missed shipment, could ripple across the entire operation. Execution management tools allow businesses to take real-time corrective actions such as rerouting shipments or reallocating resources to ensure that these disruptions do not affect the overall flow of goods and services.

Key benefits of process mining

So, what are the key benefits of process mining and execution management for your business?

Improved operational efficiency

With detailed process visualisations and real-time insights, businesses can significantly reduce waste, streamline workflows and improve overall efficiency. By addressing inefficiencies, companies save time and reduce operational costs.

Enhanced decision-making

These technologies empower decision-makers with clear, actionable insights, allowing for data-backed decisions that are aligned with strategic goals. Instead of relying on guesswork or assumptions, leaders can base their decisions on actual performance data.

Faster time to value

Businesses can implement changes and improvements in real time, reducing the time it takes to realise value from operational adjustments. This agility can be a game-changer in industries where fast reaction times are critical.

Sustainability and resource optimisation

By eliminating redundant steps and reducing inefficiencies, businesses can optimise their use of resources, leading to more sustainable operations. This is particularly important as more companies focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Scalability

Whether a company is a small enterprise or a large multinational, process mining and execution management solutions are highly scalable. As businesses grow, these systems can easily adapt to new workflows, ensuring sustained optimisation and efficiency.

Real-world applications

Many industries are benefiting from process mining and execution management technologies.

Banks and financial institutions use this technology to ensure compliance with regulations, reduce risk in financial transactions and streamline operations such as loan approvals and fraud detection.

Manufacturers apply process mining to optimise production lines, manage inventory and reduce downtime through predictive maintenance, ensuring that machinery operates at peak efficiency.

Retailers use process mining to manage complex supply chains, improving order fulfilment and logistics, while ensuring a seamless customer experience both online and in store.

AI leads to process intelligence

While process mining and execution management are powerful on their own, artificial intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in enhancing their capabilities to develop process intelligence.

AI can identify patterns in large datasets, predict future outcomes and provide recommendations for improvements. For instance, AI can forecast bottlenecks in a production line or predict delays in shipment orders based on historical data.

AI also assists in automating repetitive tasks, such as processing invoices or handling customer orders, allowing human employees to focus on higher level work. This combination of AI with process mining helps businesses become more agile and responsive to market demands.

However, not all platforms offering process mining and execution management software integrate AI into their core functionalities. Only a few advanced platforms provide real-time, AI-driven insights, ensuring companies can act on recommendations instantly.

Preparing for future challenges

Despite the benefits, adopting process mining and execution management software comes with some challenges. First, data quality is crucial, as poor or incomplete data can lead to incorrect insights. Additionally, ensuring cross-departmental collaboration is essential since process improvements often require changes that span multiple teams or systems.

Process mining and execution management technologies are revolutionising the way businesses operate, providing unprecedented visibility and control over workflows. By integrating these tools, companies can become more efficient, reduce costs and improve decision-making across the organisation. Furthermore, as AI continues to enhance these platforms, businesses will benefit from predictive insights and intelligent automation, enabling them to stay competitive in a fast-evolving market.

Although only certain platforms offer advanced AI-driven features for process optimisation, companies investing in this technology are positioning themselves to lead in their respective industries. As businesses continue to embrace these innovations, they will find themselves more agile, efficient and prepared for future challenges.

By Luís Filipe Gonçalves

Luís Filipe Gonçalves is director of data analytics and AI at Noesis, an international tech consulting company. He has nearly 20 years’ experience in data analytics, business intelligence, QlikView and SAS. Currently, he leads a team of more than 100 professionals, driving data-driven and AI-powered innovations at Noesis.

