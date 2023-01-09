Revolut fined €70,000 in Lithuania for missing financial deadline

The Central Bank of Lithuania said that London-based Revolut also failed to follow rules around the handling of customer complaints.

Revolut was fined €70,000 at the end of last year for failing to submit audited annual financial statements to the Bank of Lithuania in due time in violation of Lithuanian laws on financial institutions.

The regulator wrote in a public statement that one of Revolut’s European subsidiaries, Revolut Payments UAB, had “failed to approve the annual financial statements and make a decision on the distribution of profit (loss) within the set deadlines”.

The digital challenger bank which is headquartered in London has its license granted in Lithuania. While the company has grown rapidly over the past few years, it has also come under increasing regulatory scrutiny.

According to the Business Post, Revolut is also yet to file audited accounts for two holding companies in the UK after regulators in the country identified an “unacceptably high” risk of “material misstatement” in the auditing process of the company last year.

Rūta Medaiskytė of the Bank of Lithuania told the publication that while Revolut companies established in Lithuania have provided audited reports for 2021 and 2022, the fine has been imposed due to “failure to provide these reports within the legal deadline”.

The Bank of Lithuania also revealed late last year that Revolut Payments failed to follow rules around the handling of customer complaints including cases of “incomplete, unsubstantiated answers and non-respect of the deadlines”.

The digital bank has been issued a warning in this regard. “The Bank of Lithuania obliged [Revolut Bank UAB] to ensure that all customer complaints received through the chat box in the bank’s app are registered, processed and responded to as required by law, and that customers are duly informed,” the regulator said.

Despite its popularity in Ireland, a Peopl Insurance survey in August 2022 found that 35pc of adults surveyed have low levels of trust in fintech providers such as Revolut, N26 and Bunq.

By comparison, 27pc of respondents said they have a low level of trust in traditional banking institutions. Only 18pc of people said they have a high level of trust in fintechs, with the same result for traditional banks.

