Revolut expands accommodation booking service to rival Airbnb

The company indicated last year that staking a claim on the re-emerging travel market post-Covid was part of its long-term plans.

Revolut has announced that customers who use its accommodation booking feature can now avail of an expanded service that includes holiday homes.

The update comes a little over a year after Revolut initially launched its accommodation booking offering, called Revolut Stays, to enter the travel market.

Stays was launched in Ireland last August, following a July launch in the UK. It offered cashback on bookings and no booking fees.

Stays lets users browse and book for hotels and other accommodation on the Revolut app. Now, users in the UK and EEA can also choose from a selection of holiday homes on the platform.

The company indicated last year that staking a claim on the re-emerging travel market post-Covid was part of its long-term plans.

With its latest offering, Revolut may be hoping to poach people who use accommodation rental services such as Airbnb, Vrbo and FlipKey.

Travel insurance, lost-baggage cover and currency exchange are among the other services Revolut offers holidaymakers.

To make a booking, users can open Stays from the app’s home screen. From there, they can select dates, location and browse homes as well as other accommodation options. Filters can be applied to narrow choices down to pet-friendly homes or those with a dedicated workstation. Booking and payment is all done through the app.

“When it comes to travel, we know that our customer’s needs are changing more and more. Big or small, budget or bougie, local homes or chic hotels ­– our customers want to book any kind of place, all in one place,” Christopher Guttridge, general manager of lifestyle products at Revolut.

“Whether it’s digital nomads working abroad, large families travelling together under one roof, or couples looking for a home away from home, we’re delighted to add homes to our global super app to deliver hassle-free homes, hotels and hostels with effortless cashback.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.