Saint-Gobain Life Sciences opens new state-of-the-art production facility

The company has projected the creation of between 30 and 40 new jobs, over the next three years, if the business trajectory continues to grow.

Fluid management solutions and components company Saint-Gobain Life Sciences has today (16 May) officially opened the new production facility, at Magna Business Park, Citywest, Dublin.

The new facility will enable Saint-Gobain Life Sciences to increase production and further expand its presence in the manufacture and supply from Ireland to the life sciences and biopharmaceutical sectors, both nationally and internationally.

The company established its presence in Ireland through acquisition in 2018 and if the company continues on its current growth trajectory, it expects to grow the workforce from 80 people to between 110 and 120 employees over the next three years. Potential roles will include a variety of technician, quality, engineering, supervisory and management roles.

The business manufactures single-use fluid handling components and systems in high-performance plastics for high purity applications in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Products and components are used to address a broad range of user needs, such as the manufacturing of life-saving medications for Covid-19, HIV therapies, cancer and diabetes, as well as orphan drugs for rare diseases, vaccinations and innovative cell and gene therapies.

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences’ new premises marks a significant advance in the business’s ability to meet the ever-accelerating demands of the biotech industry. The localisation of production will enable supply chains to become “shorter, safer and more sustainable”, contributing to a reduction in the shortage of life saving drugs.

CEO of Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, Sung Yu, welcomed the expansion of “production capabilities for the supply of essential materials to the life sciences sector”.

“This new production facility will enable us to expand our production capabilities for the supply of essential materials to the life sciences sector,” said Yu. “Ireland is a global centre for the life sciences sector, and our company is a vital part of the supply chain for this key industry.”

He thanked the Ireland-based employees for “their excellent work in helping to establish [the] new facility” and stated his excitement at seeing firsthand [the] continued growth in this market.

