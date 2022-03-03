Ex-Eir CEO Carolan Lennon to lead Salesforce Ireland

The leadership of Salesforce Ireland is changing hands ahead of the opening of Salesforce Tower in Dublin.

Salesforce has appointed Carolan Lennon as country leader of Salesforce Ireland. She will lead the European headquarters based in Dublin, reporting to Salesforce UK and Ireland CEO Zahra Bahrololoumi.

“Carolan is an experienced business leader and I’m thrilled to welcome her to Salesforce,” said Bahrololoumi. “Ireland is an important market and talent hub for Salesforce and with Carolan’s leadership we are well placed to move into the next stage of growth and success for Salesforce, our customers, partners and communities.”

Lennon is best known as Eir’s first woman CEO. She was appointed to lead the Irish telecoms business in 2018, having served as MD of its networks and wholesale division since 2016.

In her four years as CEO at Eir, Lennon oversaw many developments including major investments in the company’s 5G network, the roll-out of new mobile brand GoMo and the acquisition of Evros – while the company also dealt with issues such as customer care challenges.

At the start of this year, it was announced that she would be succeeded at Eir by former Diageo Ireland boss Oliver Loomes.

Former Salesforce Ireland lead Dr David Dempsey will remain at the company as a senior adviser and board member. Dempsey led the Irish team for more than two decades.

Lennon joins Salesforce Ireland as the company prepares to open Salesforce Tower in Dublin later this year. This four-building campus is being developed in the north quays of the city to accommodate 1,500 workers.

“I am excited to join the next chapter of success at Salesforce in Ireland,” Lennon said. “Salesforce is a unique company, focused on providing leading technology whilst being committed to a set of core values and the wider role that businesses can play in society. I can’t wait to join this talented team and continue its outstanding work.”

Seen as a world leader in customer relationship management software, Salesforce trades on the New York Stock Exchange under ‘CRM’. Its headquarters are in San Francisco and it first opened an office in Ireland in 2000.

Lennon begins her new role on 1 July 2022.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.