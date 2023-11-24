Sam Moffett named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Various start-up leaders were recognised at this year’s EY awards, including Ciaran Marron of of Activ8 Solar Energies, Tom Walsh of Staycity and Dr Andrew Woods of Catagen

Sam Moffett, the founder and MD of Moffett Automated Storage, was named the Emerging and Overall EY Entrepreneur of the Year at its 2023 Irish awards.

Moffett founded the Monaghan-based company in 2017, which has grown to employ 65 people. The company specialises in automated pallet storage systems for distribution centres and warehouses. Moffett is the son of engineer Robert Moffett, who founded the international Monaghan-headquartered forklift brand Combilift.

Moffett Automated Storage has a client list that spans 10 countries. It is also one of Enterprise Ireland’s high-potential start-ups.

Moffett was named the winner at the annual gala awards ceremony yesterday (23 November), which took place at the Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow. EY estimated that EY estimates the shortlisted award contestants generate annual revenues of more than €700m and employ more than 5,000 people.

Other winners of the event include Ciaran Marron, the CEO and founder of Activ8 Solar Energies. Marron was named the 2023 EY Established Entrepreneur Of The Year.

Activ8 Solar Energies has installed more than 100,000 solar panels across Ireland and works on both residential and commercial properties.

Tom Walsh – the CEO and co-founder of Staycity – was named the 2023 EY International Entrepreneur Of The Year. In 2003, Walsh co-founded the short-term apartment rental company, which specialises in rental of short and mid-stay ‘aparthotels’ in European cities for both business and leisure travellers.

Dr Andrew Woods, the CEO and founder of Catagen, was the recipient of the 2023 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Sustainability award. Catagen focuses on decarbonisation and emissions tests for after-treatment systems to vehicle manufacturers, which aims to have a direct impact on air quality.

“This year’s finalists are a phenomenal group of entrepreneurs who are achieving incredible success both at home and abroad,” said Roger Wallace, partner lead for the EY award programme. “It has been such a privilege to get to know them and their businesses over the past eight months and I look forward to their continued involvement in the programme through our alumni network.

“These entrepreneurs have shown themselves to be visionary leaders in their industries, developing innovative concepts that enhance how we live, work, and experience the world around us.”

EY also presented a Special Recognition Award to David McRedmond, the CEO of An Post, in recognition of his work in leading some of Ireland’s best known businesses through transformational change.

Last year, Texthelp CEO Martin McKay was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year for 2022. McKay was one of the founding members of the Antrim-based business, which was set up in 1996 to help people with communication difficulties.

