Scurri acquires UK’s HelloDone to marry deliveries with AI

The Wexford-based company has developed a platform that helps online retailers with management tasks such as online ordering, shipping and delivery.

Scurri, the Irish delivery management software platform, has today (31 May) announced the acquisition of UK-based conversational AI company HelloDone.

The HelloDone platform uses generative AI to answer post-purchase customer queries on digital communication channels such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. This helps retailers automate responses to customers at scale.

Meanwhile, Wexford-based Scurri has developed a platform that helps online retailers with management tasks such as online ordering, shipping and delivery.

Rory O’Connor, founder and CEO of Scurri, said that the HelloDone platform is “highly complementary” to Scurri’s own technology and will enable the company to unleash “new capabilities” and give customers “even greater control” over delivery.

“Scurri’s acquisition of HelloDone demonstrates our commitment and ambition to accelerate growth for our customers by empowering them to be at the forefront of the AI revolution that is rapidly changing the retail industry,” said O’Connor.

As part of the acquisition, the HelloDone team will join Scurri. The company will also acquire all technology, trademarks, intellectual property and clients associated with HelloDone.

“HelloDone’s services are highly synergistic with Scurri’s,” said Ed Hodges, founder and CEO of HelloDone. “We are excited by this opportunity to blend our collective knowledge, expertise and technology to provide a distinct competitive advantages as a fully integrated solution-driven delivery and post-purchase service provider.”

Scurri has raised €15.3m to date following a €9m investment in 2021 to accelerate its growth in the European market. It has opened offices in London and now manages more than 100m parcel deliveries for e-commerce merchants annually, including flagship client eBay.

Some of Scurri’s new customers include The Perfume Shop, BrandAlley, Victoria Plumbing, Loake Shoes, LeMieux and Weird Fish. It announced an expansion to its Wexford operations earlier this year, creating 40 new jobs.

The company has also recently appointed Dr David Dempsey (former general manager at Salesforce Ireland) as chair, while Fionnula Higgins (former chief commercial officer at Escher Group) joined the Scurri board as independent director.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.