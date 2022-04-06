Signify Health appoints Elaine Murphy as site lead for Galway tech hub

Signify Health’s CTO said Murphy is ‘uniquely qualified’ to lead the new Galway site and turn it into a ‘technology centre of excellence’.

US health-tech company Signify Health has appointed seasoned business leader Elaine Murphy as the VP and site lead of its new tech hub in Galway.

The company shared details of its new tech centre last month, with plans to create 125 new jobs in Galway by 2024. Signify Health also announced today (6 April) that the hub will be located at the Bonham Quay campus.

Galway native Murphy has held leadership roles in Ireland, the U.S. and across mainland Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). She joins Signify Health from software company LiveTiles, where she was senior VP of its EMEA operations for almost three years.

Before her time in LiveTiles, Murphy was the Ireland site lead for game developer EA, where she led their Galway site and multiple functions in their Austin, Texas site. She has previous experience with game developer Bioware and connectivity provider TalkTalk.

In 2017, Murphy was elected to Ireland’s board of the American Chamber of Commerce and became chair of the Chamber’s finance committee in 2020. She is currently a member of the Chamber’s executive board, where she showcases the diverse business opportunities, culture and lifestyle the West of Ireland has to offer to tech companies.

“Having had the opportunity to engage with and work alongside technology leaders from all over the world, I have a special appreciation for what Signify Health aims to accomplish and how building a technology centre in Galway will help accelerate those goals,” Murphy said.

“It is personally exciting to see industry leaders like Signify Health recognise the breadth of talent in the West of Ireland, and I am very much looking forward to unlocking developmental opportunities both for our talented professional community and for Signify to take healthcare in a much needed new direction,” Murphy added.

Murphy was among successful business women from around the world who were selected as members of Harvard Business School’s Women’s Leadership forum in 2017. There, she was recognised as a leader in building collaborative cultures, driving innovation in technology and championing diversity and workplace inclusion.

Signify Health CTO Josh Builder said: “Elaine’s extensive technology and leadership experience, together with her deep roots in the West of Ireland, make her uniquely qualified to help us build a technology centre of excellence with professionals who have the experience, ingenuity and passion we need to solve healthcare’s most complex challenges.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.