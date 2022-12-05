Silicon Republic editor Elaine Burke wins business journalism award

Elaine Burke took home the inaugural Women in Business Journalism prize at the 2022 UCD Smurfit School Awards.

Irish journalist and Silicon Republic editor Elaine Burke has been honoured at the UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards.

Burke took home the inaugural Women in Business Journalism Award for her writing on the sci-tech news site, including a feature that focused on the entrepreneurs who have come out of Intercom and for her explainer on the Digital Services Act after the landmark piece of EU legislation was agreed in April 2022.

“I am thrilled to be the inaugural winner of the Women in Business Journalism Award and encouraged to see Cáit Caden named Upcoming Business Journalist of the year, showing the future is bright for women in this career,” said Burke.

“I have made a point in my career of spotlighting women in business in my own effort push for greater diversity in STEM. This award reminds me that we need to collectively continue to apply these efforts across all industries, including our own.”

Moving the needle

Now in its 15th year, the annual awards aim to recognise the best in Irish business journalism.

Prof Gerardine Doyle, director of UCD Smurfit School, said the work of these journalists “enriches the public’s understanding of critical issues of the day” and their impact on society.

“We are also proud to award our first Women in Business Journalism Award to Elaine Burke of Silicon Republic,” said Doyle.

“This award celebrates consistent excellence from a female business journalist for work that fosters a greater understanding of business and economics, demonstrating outstanding writing, reporting, analysis or commentary.”

Burke, who has played a critical role in highlighting the work of women in STEM on Silicon Republic, added that moving the needle requires constant effort.

“It’s not enough to state your values, you must be persistent in the actions that underpin them. Hire women, support women, read women.”

