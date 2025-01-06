Digital Edge raises more than $1.6bn to feed the APAC AI hunger

The new funding will boost the company’s growth as demand for AI and cloud infrastructure soars across the Asia-Pacific region.

Digital Edge, a Singapore-based data centre company has raised more than $1.6bn in new capital to meet the increasing cloud and AI demand across the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region.

As a portfolio company of Stonepeak, a New York-headquartered investment firm, Digital Edge has raised approximately $640m in equity investment as well as $1bn in debt financing.

According to the company, which was founded in 2020, it owns and operates 21 data centres with more than 500MW of critical IT load in service and under development, with another 300MW held for future development across Japan, Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Last year, the data centre company opened a campus in Jakarta, followed by launching its third location in Korea in October. While this year, the company plans to open the first facility in its 300MW campus in Mumbai, as well as a hyperscale edge facility in Japan.

“The level of interest received from existing and new investors is testament to Digital Edge’s proven track record, expansion capacity and relentless focus on delivering for our customers across the Asia-Pacific region,” said Andrew Thomas, Digital Edge’s chair and a senior managing director at Stonepeak.

“Since making the founding investment in Digital Edge in 2020, Stonepeak has been proud to support the platform’s expansion into six countries and a truly pan-APAC footprint.”

While Samuel Lee, the CEO at Digital Edge said: “This is a major milestone for Digital Edge and an affirmation of the quality of this platform and our team. We are very proud of what we have achieved and are excited to deliver on the next phase of AI-ready data centre developments.”

“This efficient and flexible funding will accelerate the continued execution of our vision, enabling us to further build out our digital infrastructure to better meet our customers’ cloud, AI and interconnection requirements,” said John Freeman, the company’s president.

Answering the growing demand for cloud services in the region, Amazon Web Services announced the launch of a new Malaysia region last August to boost access to its cloud infrastructure in the country, while Microsoft announced a $2.2bn AI investment into Malaysia over four years.

