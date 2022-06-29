Sony shifts focus to PC gamers with new Inzone monitors and headsets

Sony aims to boost the ‘growth of gaming culture’ with two 27-inch monitors and three headsets, designed for both PC and PlayStation gamers.

Sony is launching new monitors and headsets with a focus on PC gamers, as the company looks to reach out to more than its PlayStation audience.

The Inzone range consists of two 27-inch monitors and three headsets, which are all designed to enhance a gamer’s experience. While the main target appears to be PC gamers, the products also have features to suit PlayStation 5 users.

Sony’s Inzone M9 monitor has 4K resolution and a high contrast with full array local dimming, designed to boost the detail of gaming scenes in deep black and brightness. The monitor also has a 144Hz refresh rate, an IPS display and a 1ms response time. Sony said the monitor will help lead to quicker reactions, which would be a clear benefit for competitive PC gamers.

Meanwhile, the M3 monitor will have a 240Hz refresh rate, along with variable refresh rate technology to help gamers “capture movements of rivals in shooter games”.

To go with the monitors, Sony is releasing two wireless headsets and the wired Inzone H3 model. The Inzone H9 will have 32 hours of battery life, while the H7 model will have 40 hours.

Sony’s head of game business and marketing office, Yukihiro Kitajima, said there has been a greater interest in gaming with the spread of e-sports tournaments and the advancement of gaming entertainment.

“With Sony’s strong history of high-end audio and visual technology products, we believe this new line will offer even more options for those looking to upgrade their current gaming systems,” Kitajima said.

“We are committed to contributing to the growth of gaming culture by providing PC and PlayStation gamers with a wider range of options to enrich lives through gaming.”

The Inzone headsets range from €100 to €300 and are set to launch in July, while the M9 monitor is due to launch in the summer at a cost of €1,099. Sony said the pricing and availability of the M3 monitor is expected to be revealed sometime this year.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.