Spotify gets a stream of new subscribers in latest earnings

With 433m monthly active users, 188m of whom are premium subscribers, Spotify finds itself in a comfortable position despite economic uncertainty.

Spotify now has reported strong growth in subscribers and revenue in its latest quarterly earnings report.

The world’s most popular audio streaming service now has 433m monthly active users, up nearly a fifth (19pc) since last year’s second quarter. The number of premium subscribers, its most prized customer category, has also risen by 14pc to 188m.

Spotify’s revenue grew by a whopping 23pc to €2.9bn year-on-year, while premium revenue grew 22pc to €2.5bn. Ad-supported revenue reached an all-time high as a percentage of total revenue (13pc) at €360m, up by nearly a third since last year.

The rise in subscribers and revenue has exceeded expectations on nearly all accounts, including an adjusted gross operating margin of 25.3pc.

Despite the strong performance, Spotify recorded an operating loss of €194m. However, the company is known to prioritise subscriber growth over quarterly profits. Notably, the latest quarterly loss was €3m lower than the expected €197m.

“While we continue to monitor the uncertain macro environment, we are very pleased with the resilience of the business, particularly our strength in monthly active users and subscribers,” the company wrote in its earnings report.

Spotify’s latest result is a breath of fresh air for the company after its slow performance in the last earnings report published in February.

Still reeling from the effects of the Joe Rogan podcast controversy, the streaming giant predicted a slowdown in subscriber growth. Following the announcement, Spotify’s stock price went down by as much as 18pc according to Reuters.

While it has been a good quarter for Spotify’s business, the platform has faced a few hurdles on the podcast side of things. Reply All, one of its most popular podcasts, is no longer running after co-hosts Alex Goldman and Emmanuel Dzotsi left production company Gimlet.

Meanwhile, the Obamas have also bid adieu to the platform after not renewing their 2019 exclusive deal with Spotify, instead taking their podcast to rival platform Audible.

However, a spate of recent acquisitions can spell good news for the year ahead. Earlier this month, Spotify acquired Heardle, the music trivia game inspired by Wordle, to use it ‘as a tool for music discovery’.

Last month, it also snapped up Sonantic, the Irish start-up that brought Val Kilmer’s voice to life in the latest Top Gun film. Spotify says Sonantic will help create “high-quality experiences” for its users. It also acquired audiobook platform Findaway late last year to break into that market.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.