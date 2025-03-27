Spotify expands content monetisation service to Ireland

The service first launched at the start of the year to creators in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia.

Spotify is expanding its monetisation model for content creators to nine new countries including Ireland.

The Spotify Partner Program, which pays content creators for popular video engagement, will launch in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Ireland, New Zealand, Germany, Austria and Switzerland on 29 April.

The service, which was first introduced at the beginning of this year in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia, offers “audience-driven payouts” to creators from Spotify Premium video engagement and the ability to monetise via ads on Spotify Free and other podcast platforms.

Spotify hosts more than 300,000 video podcast shows on its platform including popular shows such as The Joe Rogan Experience, Call Her Daddy, The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett and What Now? with Trevor Noah.

Creators receive a 50pc share of the revenue recognised every time an ad monetised by Spotify plays in their show episodes, both on and off Spotify.

To be eligible for the service, creators must host their show on Spotify for Creators and have a legal address in one of its eligible markets. Creators must also have published at least 12 episodes of their show with at least 10,000 consumption hours and an audience of 2,000 people on Spotify in the last 30 days.

Since it launched in January, Spotify says the service has seen positive results.

According to the streaming giant, the top 20 eligible video podcasts have seen an average growth of consumption of 24pc as a result.

In the first month alone, the programme reportedly grew creator payouts by more than 300pc, with “hundreds” of podcast creators earning more than $10,000 and top earners surpassing six figures.

This comes after the streaming giant released a report a couple of weeks ago where it announced that it paid out a record-setting $10bn to the music industry last year – although it appears that only the top artists saw most of the profits.

According to a report from Duetti released in January, the amount that artists earned per 1,000 streams across platforms reduced on average since 2021.

In 2024, Spotify paid artists only $3 per 1,000 streams. In comparison, artists earned $8.80 for the same number of streams on Amazon Music.

The Duetti report elicited strong criticism from Spotify, which disputed its numbers and “unattributed guesses”.

