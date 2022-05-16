Square launches new payments device for Irish businesses

A new countertop device called Square Register, which integrates with the company’s payments technology, is launching in Ireland.

Square, the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, has launched a new hardware product called Square Register in Ireland.

The company announced today (16 May) that Square Register, a point-of-sale payments acceptance system, is now available to Irish retail customers to boost their businesses.

The countertop device integrates with Square’s payment technology along with software that enables delivery and online order management.

“We’re excited to be launching Square Register in Ireland. Our sellers can now benefit from two integrated touch screens, providing simplicity for staff and security for customers,” said Mike MacLennan, head of hardware at Square.

“With Square Register, businesses can integrate POS [point-of-sale] and online order management into one modern device to work seamlessly together. This means our sellers never have to worry about missing a sale and can streamline their business operations with ease.”

The fintech giant entered the Irish market in April 2021, when it began rolling out its services to retailers and small businesses such as coffee shops and local stores across Ireland.

This made Ireland, where the company also has its growing European headquarters, the first EU country in which Square introduced its services. Until then, the US company only served the UK market in Europe.

“Internationalisation is a core part of our strategy, and Europe is included in that strategy. We just felt like Ireland was a superb place [to start],” Jason Lalor, executive director for Square Europe, told SiliconRepublic.com at the time.

Lalor said today that the company has been looking to launch Square Register in Ireland since then, seeing demand from customers.

“As we continue to emerge from an incredibly difficult trading environment for Irish businesses, we know this product will be of use to sellers immediately,” Lalor added.

Founded 13 years ago by Dorsey and Jim McKelvey, the company behind Square recently changed its name to Block to differentiate the corporate entity from its Square Seller brand. Square gets its name from the shape of the compact contactless card reader it produces.

