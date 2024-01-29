Statkraft aims for 3GW of Irish renewable projects by 2030

The energy company said this roadmap includes 1.5GW of Irish projects that have been built or are already under construction.

Norway-headquartered renewable energy company Statkraft has revealed plans to roll out 3GW of renewable energy projects in Ireland by 2030.

The company said this target would solidify its position as one of the top developers in Ireland and make a significant contribution to the Government’s target of generating 80pc of electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade.

Statkraft’s roadmap includes 1.5GW of Irish projects that have recently been built or are already under construction, along with an additional 330MW of planned projects supported by the Government’s Renewable Electricity Supply Scheme (RESS) or through corporate power purchase agreements.

The Norwegian-state-owned company said 500MW will come from the offshore RESS contract for the company’s North Irish Sea Array Offshore Wind Farm (NISA) project, which is proposed for an area off the coast of counties Dublin, Louth and Meath. NISA was one of seven offshore renewable projects to be issued with a Maritime Area Consent by the Government in December 2022.

Statkraft said they have 400MW of wind and solar projects with planning permission and a route to market planned for this year.

Statkraft Ireland MD Kevin O’Donovan said the company has been making “huge strides” to ensure that it contributes to Ireland’s renewable energy targets since it entered the country’s market in 2018.

“Our work continues apace and the plans we’ve unveiled today demonstrate our determination to make a real difference to Ireland’s climate and energy security,” O’Donovan said.

“We’ve always said that there’s no silver bullet to reducing emissions from the energy sector. Ireland’s energy future needs will be powered by a range of renewable technologies working in harmony, so we’re proud to be one of the country’s first renewable energy companies to have a fully integrated approach to clean energy production.”

Last year, the company announced a deal with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to deliver its Irish offshore wind projects. The company also teamed up with Microsoft to deliver a 34MW solar project in Meath, which will supply the tech giant with renewable energy when completed.

