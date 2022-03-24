Internet pays tribute to Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF

Wilhite, who famous said the word is pronounced ‘jif’, died last week after developing complications relating to Covid-19.

Social media sites are buzzing with GIFs and tributes to Stephen Wilhite, the man who invented the Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) in the late 1980s, after an obituary page confirmed his death on 14 March.

According to multiple media reports, 74 year old Wilhite died of Covid-19 complications two weeks after contracting the virus.

Now an internet sensation, the GIF was first developed by a team of computer scientists at CompuServe, one of the world’s first online service providers, and the oldest of three major commercial ones in the US at the time, the other two being Prodigy and America Online.

The team was led by Wilhite, who first conceived of the idea as a way to distribute high-quality graphics in colour through the limited internet speeds available at the time.

“He invented GIF all by himself – he actually did that at home and brought it into work after he perfected it,” his wife Kathleen Wilhite told The Verge. “He would figure out everything privately in his head and then go to town programming it on the computer.”

According to Giphy, the first ever GIF uploaded to the internet was in 1987 when Wilhite himself uploaded a black-and-white image of a plane flying in the sky.

Today, the GIF is almost ubiquitous in internet culture, used widely as a means to share memes and in response to messages in texting services. While it has been around for more than two four decades, the GIF exploded in popular internet culture starting in the 2010s.

‘It’s pronounced jif’

By the time he retired, Wilhite was chief architect at America Online. In May 2013, he won the prestigious Webby Lifetime Achievement Award in New York, where he famously settled the debate on how to pronounce the word with a GIF on the screen that read “It’s pronounced ‘jif’” while he received his award.

Later that month, he told The New York Times that even though he is proud of inventing the GIF, the fact that people were still debating the pronunciation annoyed him. “The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations,” Mr. Wilhite said. “They are wrong. It is a soft ‘G,’ pronounced ‘jif.’ End of story.”

Wilhite also said that he has never made an animated GIF himself, the classic ‘dancing baby’ from 1996 was his favourite.

Andy Ley, a podcaster and commentator, tweeted a screenshot of the news of Wilhite’s death, and joked “I guess he’s with jod now”.

According to his obituary page, Wilhite was an avid camper and enjoyed travelling, and that “even with all his accomplishments, he remained a very humble, kind, and good man”.

Giphy, the world’s most popular source of GIFs, also paid tribute to him with a special GIF on Twitter saying that the company “was built on a sincere love for the GIF – and we are indebted to the creativity and vision of Mr Wilhite”.

The GIPHY team is sad to hear of the passing of Stephen Wilhite, the creator of the GIF file format. GIPHY was built on a sincere love for the GIF — and we are indebted to the creativity and vision of Mr. Wilhite

“Thank you so much for creating something that has been, and will long continue to be, enjoyed by millions of people around the world,” Giphy wrote in a statement.

Tumblr, which played a role in popularising GIFs in the early 2010s, also paid tribute to him on Twitter saying “Tumblr – and the rest of the internet – wouldn’t be the same without GIFs”.

