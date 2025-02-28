Stripe valued at $91.5bn as Collisons call for change in Europe

In an annual letter, the Collison brothers, who founded Stripe, wrote about concerns that the European economy has lost its way.

Stripe has signed agreements with investors to provide liquidity to current and former employees through a tender offer giving the company a fresh valuation of $91.5bn.

In the company’s annual letter, founders John and Patrick Collison said Stripe payments in 2024 generated $1.4trn in total payment volume, up almost 40pc compared to the previous year.

“Stripe was profitable in 2024, and we expect to be so in 2025 and beyond. Durable profitability allows us to plough back much of our operating earnings into research and development,” the letter read.

Stripe was valued at $95bn back in 2021 but saw this slashed to $50bn in 2023. Since then, its valuation has been steadily rising with its latest valuation climbing from a 2024 figure of $70bn.

According to the Collison brothers, the AI boom plays a significant role in the surge in demand.

“We are partnered with a large number of companies with rapidly growing businesses including OpenAI, Anthropic, Suno, Perplexity, Midjourney, Cognition, ElevenLabs, LangChain, Pinecone, Mistral, Cohere, Sierra, Decagon, Invideo, and countless others that aren’t yet household names (but may become so at any moment),” they said.

“Our 2024 data shows these start-ups are building businesses at record pace.”

‘Europe needs regulatory reform’

While the letter highlighted positive progress for the company, the Collison brothers also took the opportunity to highlight their concerns about Europe’s economic challenges.

Stripe is headquartered in both Ireland and San Francisco and the founders said they’re “proud Europeans” but said the continent needs “major regulatory reform and simplification” if it is to thrive.

“We don’t think that anyone in Europe deliberately made it a policy goal to discourage the creation or success of new firms, but this has been the inadvertent result,” they said. “GDPR alone is estimated to have reduced profits for small tech firms in Europe by up to 12pc. Those cookie banners hurt, whether you accept them or not.”

The call for reform follows a spate of criticism around Europe’s tight regulations in recent months.

In September last year, a report from former Italian prime minister Mario Draghi called for an annual spending boost of €800bn to prevent a “slow and agonising decline” economically.

Following this, several Big Tech leaders, including Patrick Collison, signed an open letter that claimed Europe is becoming less competitive and innovative than other regions due to “inconsistent regulatory decision-making”.

It also became a key focus at the recent Paris AI Summit, which highlighted the divisions between Europe and the US around tech regulation.

However, the velocity at which AI is moving, along with ongoing concerns around use of data and breaches of privacy, highlights the importance of regulation.

In the last few months alone, the Irish Data Protection Commission has fined Meta €251m for multiple GDPR violations, while it is also investigating the use of biometric data at Ryanair. Meanwhile in the Netherlands, ClearviewAI was fined €30.5m for image scraping in September 2024.

And while many tech leaders voiced agreement for Draghi’s report, privacy experts and trade unionists have been critical of it.

Esther Lynch, an Irish trade unionist and general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, denounced the emphasis on “deregulation”.

“The focus on deregulation included in the report must be rejected,” she said. “We need a regulatory environment that protects workers and trade union rights,” she added.

While the Collison brothers outlined several areas they feel are in need of reform, they added in their annual Stripe letter that Europe has a strong track record in overcoming existential crises.

“Some say that the European economy has lost its way and that the decline can’t be arrested. We can’t allow that to happen,” they said.

“In all the ways we can, we will continue to support Europe’s economic growth and innovation in our work with millions of European businesses.”

