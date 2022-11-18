MyComplianceOffice takes top prize at 2022 Technology Ireland awards

Other award winners included Idiro Analytics’ Geraldine Magnier and food data management company Nutritics.

Software company MyComplianceOffice (MCO) has won the title Technology Company of the Year at this year’s Technology Ireland awards.

The New York-headquartered company makes office compliance software for its clients around the world. It was one of 12 award winners at the ceremony, which was held at Dublin’s Mansion House this evening (18 November).

This year marked the 30th year Technology Ireland has hosted the awards. Past winners include Keywords Studios, Global Shares, Fenergo and eShopWorld.

As well as MCO, the 2022 winners included Protex AI, Nutritics, Fineos, Gabadoo, Foodprint by Nutritics, Fujitsu Ireland, Fidelity Investments Ireland, STEM Passport to Inclusion and OpenIreland at Connect in Trinity College Dublin.

Presenting the headline award to MCO, Technology Ireland’s director Una Fitzpatrick the company has grown from a “small niche player to a global enterprise leader in the financial services software market, and the company truly encompasses what it means to be the Digital Technology Company of the Year”.

Fitzpatrick also paid tribute to this year’s Person of the Year, Geraldine Magnier. The co-founder and director of Idiro Analytics is an “ardent advocate of the ethical use of AI”, as well as a “wonderful champion of Irish tech SMEs,” according to Fitzpatrick.

Irish food data management software company Nutritics scooped an award for its achievement in international growth. The business opened a new office in Australia earlier this year, having been in the region since 2017.

Despite the good mood at the awards ceremony, Fitzpatrick felt it necessary to address the recent global slowdown in the tech industry.

“The technology sector is still growing in Ireland albeit at a slower rate, with many companies still choosing to locate, invest and hire here. There is significant demand for tech talent amongst many member companies, in particular the Irish tech SMEs,” she said, adding that the slump had been forecasted.

Magnier’s Idiro Analytics is hiring at the moment with plans to create 30 new jobs by the end of 2023.

Here is the full list of 2022 Technology Ireland award winners.

Technology Ireland Company of the Year: MyComplianceOffice

Technology Ireland Person of the Year: Geraldine Magnier

Emerging Company of the Year: Protex AI

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth: Nutritics

Technology Innovation of the Year: Protex AI

Digital Technology Services Project of the Year: Fineos

Women in Tech Initiative of the Year: STEM Passport to Inclusion

Tech 4 Good – Product/Service Award: Gabadoo

Tech 4 Good – Community Award: Fujitsu Ireland

Tech 4 Good – Sustainability Award: Foodprint by Nutritics

Excellence in Talent Development: Fidelity Investments Ireland

Outstanding Academic Achievement of the Year: OpenIreland at Connect, Trinity College Dublin

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.