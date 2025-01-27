Technology Ireland launches Policy Priorities Roadmap for 2025

The document outlines areas of priority for the sector in the coming year and underscores commitment to shaping a competitive and innovative future.

Technology Ireland, the Ibec group that represents the technology sector, has published the Policy Priorities Roadmap for 2025 – Unlocking the Future. The document offers recommendations to Government and policy makers for the ongoing success of Ireland’s technology ecosystem and digital economy.

Among the notable recommendations, the document called for a National Digital Strategy Action Plan, which would involve the appointment of a Minister of State for Digital Delivery, whose role it would be to oversee digital policy and programmes. As well as the promotion of a cybersecure nation.

There is also a key focus on growing Ireland’s trade relationships within and outside the EU, strengthening the country’s position globally, protecting vital privacy laws, for example GDPR regulations and regularly investing in order to stay competitive in a saturated market.

Support for new and emerging technologies was highlighted as an area of key consideration. Under the National Training Fund, resources should be appropriately designated to promote and protect transformative tech such as AI and large language models, as well as to actualise public sector cloud adoption and to fully commit to the growing semiconductor sector.

The roadmap suggested Ireland’s industries could become somewhat ‘future proof’ through the prioritisation and funding of digital literacy and skills education. This can be achieved by aligning the workforce with future job needs, strengthening ESG policies and considering the role of data centres in the transition to a greener economy

There should also be support for digital entrepreneurs as they scale and grow their companies, via long-term investment, improved tax incentives for research and development efforts and an easier route to government contracts and technology development.

Commenting on the publication of the document, Una Fitzpatrick, the director of Technology Ireland said, “’The Technology sector welcomes the commitment in the Programme for Government to position Ireland as a leader in the digital economy and to fully realise the economic potential of the digital and AI revolution.

“The sector echoes these ambitions and strongly supports commitments to recognise the importance of digital infrastructure to the Irish economy. Ireland hosts a diverse ecosystem of indigenous and multinational technology companies, from innovative startups, to scaling ventures, to established enterprises and industry leaders, that contribute significantly to the Irish economy.”

“Our policy priorities serve as a blueprint outlining the strategic measures that must be taken to sustain and enhance Ireland’s position as a global leader, particularly at a volatile time for the sector. The key to unlocking Ireland’s competitiveness and realising Government ambitions lies in these strategic areas, providing a clear pathway to a future where all sectors can benefit from the digital transformation.”

