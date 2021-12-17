5 key technology trends Dell expects to see in 2022

Dell is predicting advancements in 5G, edge and cybersecurity technology for the year ahead, along with a rise in data management.

Dell Technologies Ireland has revealed its technology predictions for 2022, with the growth of cybersecurity, 5G and edge technology being top of the list.

Last year, the company made five predictions for 2021 which included intelligent PCs, “cloudified” mobile networks and a tech focus on economic recovery.

It believes there is a growing reliance on data management after Covid-19, with 41pc of Irish businesses saying it significantly increased the amount of data they require.

Dell Ireland managing director Jason Ward said: “We believe that by looking ahead and identifying the IT challenges to come, business leaders can overcome the obstacles standing in the way of digital transformation and remain resilient, competitive and sustainable in the long-term.”

1. Greater focus on cybersecurity

Covid-19 created a reliance on technology around the world and saw a growth in cyberattacks, making cybersecurity more important than ever.

Dell believes cybersecurity will no longer be seen as an “added extra” by organisations and will be built into the fabric of all their IT systems, from supply chains to infrastructure and devices.

2. A turning point for 5G connectivity

Dell said next year “will mark the turning point for widespread connectivity enabled by 5G”, describing it as the digital fabric of our data-driven era.

This could see the rise of “digital cities” along with new smart mobility services such as autonomous vehicles and 5G connected scooters. We could also see a rise in private 5G networks for businesses in manufacturing and logistic sectors.

“This heralds a new era of private connection for businesses, enabling greater data-driven insights and real-time business decisions,“ Dell added.

3. Opportunities at the edge

Dell believes organisations will seek to act on data closer to where it is created with edge technology. Fuelled by the rise in 5G, more companies will use edge computing to increase the speed at which they can gather data to save time.

Dell anticipates an 800pc increase in apps at the edge by 2024, with data management becoming a new class of workload due to the high volume of data traffic.

4. Technology as a service

IT infrastructure in businesses around the world has not matched technology growth, with 83pc of companies around the world using outdated systems.

Dell believes Irish businesses will have their IT needs delivered remotely ‘as a service’. The International Data Corporation also predicts that half of data centre infrastructure will be used for this purpose by 2024. Dell MD Ward believes this model will help companies “turn their data burden into a data advantage”.

5. Focus on sustainability

As the world becomes more aware of its climate commitments, Dell believes emerging technology will be designed to deal with sustainability issues.

It anticipates technology announcements such as more efficient farming practices enabled by AI, and advanced robotics combined with 5G to fight water pollution.

Dell also said tech companies will turn the focus to their own practices to “meet their own sector-specific sustainability goals”.

Digital transformation

Dell Ireland said there has been an “explosion of data” due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this is expected to grow further in 2022. But Dell also warns there are “complex challenges” for companies gathering large amounts of data.

Its 2020 Digital Transformation Index states that 70pc of businesses are gathering data faster than they can use it, but almost 60pc of companies said they have not come close to realising their digital transformation goals.

Dell also noted that 63pc of companies in Ireland regard their business as data-driven yet only 20pc said they prioritise its use.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.