Tesla steers focus to Ireland with Model Y EVs ready to order

The electric vehicle maker said the Rear-Wheel Drive is the most affordable offering in the Model Y range, starting at €59,490 with a range of up to 455km.

Tesla has announced that an electric vehicle from the Model Y range can now be ordered in Ireland, with deliveries starting in February 2023.

Customers in Ireland can now order the fully electric mid-size SUV, called the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive. Tesla said this is the most affordable offering in the Model Y range, starting at €59,490.

The EV maker said the vehicle has a range of up to 455km, thanks to high-efficiency powertrain, aerodynamics and advanced battery technology.

The Tesla SUV comes standard with autopilot, heating for the seats and steering wheel and “Premium Audio” which includes 13 speakers, a subwoofer and two amps.

The EV maker said the Model Y vehicle connects with the Tesla Mobile app to provide additional features such as remote unlock, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking and speed limit mode.

With a max charging rate of 170kW, Tesla’s Supercharger network of more than 9000 chargers in Europe and access to third party networks, the company said owners of this vehicle will be able to travel seamlessly throughout Europe.

The announcement is part of a broader push by Tesla to bring the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive to Europe. The vehicles are being built from Tesla’s “Gigafactory” in Shanghai.

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this factory had reached the production milestone of 1m electric cars. Musk said on 14 August that more than 3m Tesla vehicles have been produced globally.

Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M. pic.twitter.com/2Aee6slCuv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2022

Tesla made a profit of $2.26bn in its second quarter this year, which is almost a third lower than the previous quarter’s $3.3bn. Despite the dip, the results were significantly higher than last year’s second quarter, when Tesla made $1.1bn in profit.

Musk said on the earnings call that the company hopes to start delivering the Cybertruck, its electric pickup that has faced delays, in the “middle of next year”.

The earnings results come amid conflict between Musk and Twitter, after the billionaire entrepreneur backed out of a $44bn deal the buy the social media company. Twitter is now suing Musk and the trial is set to begin in October.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.