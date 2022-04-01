Tier acquires GPS replacement tech company to make e-scooters safer

Tier has been working with tech company Fantasmo to make e-scooter parking more accurate and safer for other road users across its global network of cities.

European micro mobility company Tier has acquired US tech company Fantasmo in an undisclosed deal. Tier intends to leverage Fantasmo’s camera powered GPS replacement technology to overcome some of the safety challenges associated with e-scooters.

Fantasmo’s camera positioning system tech is more accurate than GPS and can ensure that e-scooters are accurately parked. It works indoors as well as outdoors and only requires a data connection and a camera. The tech maps cities at ground level and is up to 10 times more accurate than satellite-based GPS.

Tier has been working closely with the company since last year as part of its efforts to eradicate irresponsible parking. The Berlin founded start-up has already rolled out Fantasmo’s tech across its global network having initially launched it in Paris. Since last year, Tier has managed to improve parking compliance in Paris using Fantasmo’s tech.

Matthias Laug, CTO and co-founder of Tier, said that “From the very beginning we’ve been hugely impressed by Fantasmo’s camera positioning system, which allows us to directly address the concerns of vulnerable road users when it comes to how e-scooters are parked.

In the coming months, Tier plans to invest further in tech that can make e-scooters safer for other vulnerable road users. It is currently privately testing computer vision-based driver assistance technology that can detect traffic violations when paired with an IoT device. Riders who do not follow the rules of the road will be alerted to their offenses and may even be fined or banned.

According to Jameson Detweiler, president and co-founder of Fantasmo, “We are confident that with Tier’s operational and vehicle experience and Fantasmo’s computer vision technology, we can ensure micro-mobility vehicles, pedestrians and everyone else will be able to exist together harmoniously.”

The acquisition by Tier is the company’s fourth. It purchased micro mobility operator Spin as well as European bikeshare company Nextbike, Hungarian tech agency Makery and the Italian subsidiary of Wind Mobility.

