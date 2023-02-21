TikTok targets creators with new beta programme launch

The new programme is being offered alongside the platform’s other tools for creators including a tips feature and a creator fund.

TikTok is launching a new scheme called the Creativity Program to target US-based creators. At the moment, the programme is invite-only and therefore only open to a handful of select creators.

TikTok’s website says that the programme will be rolled out to all US creators in the coming months.

As well as the US, the programme is available in Brazil and France. There are plans to introduce it in other regions also.

In its statement accompanying the programme launch, TikTok singled out its US creator community for its “creativity and passion.”

It said that the scheme forms part of its existing offering aimed at helping creators and brands monetise their content. These tools include the TikTok Creator Fund, TikTok Pulse, LIVE Subscription and even a tipping tool that is powered by Stripe.

TikTok Pulse allows creators with at least 100,000 followers to get money from ads that run alongside their videos. The feature was introduced last May.

TikTok creators who are already enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program once it becomes available for them to do so. The programme is only available to creators who are aged 18 and over.

In order to benefit from the programme, creators will have to meet certain follower and video view requirements. They will have to create content before they start earning, such as a high-quality video longer than one minute.

TikTok said that all videos created as part of the programme must adhere to the platform’s community safety guidelines also.

Creators will be able to keep track of their earnings and performance on the platform via a dashboard. They will be able to view video eligibility, performance metrics and analytics, and estimated revenue.

