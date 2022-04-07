TikTok to open €600m European data centre in Dublin next year

TikTok’s head of privacy Europe said the investment ‘further cements the importance of Ireland’ in its global business operations.

Social media company TikTok announced yesterday (6 April) that it has singed a contract for a data centre in Dublin, which will store its UK and European Economic Area (EEC) user data.

The social-video giant confirmed that it is working with a third-party service provider and that construction on its first European data centre has already begun. The company expects the centre to be operational early next year, with operations ramping up as the year progresses.

TikTok first shared plans to build the new data centre in August 2020, with an initial expected cost of €420m and due date of 2022. However, The Irish Times reports that the investment is now believed to be worth around €600m.

TikTok’s head of privacy in Europe, Elaine Fox, said a regional approach to data governance will allow the company to “stay aligned with European data sovereignty goals”.

“As a forward-looking company intent on continuing to provide a fulfilling platform for creators and businesses to entertain and realise meaningful opportunities, we believe it is important to provide a localised solution that includes leaning on the expertise of leadership and employees in the region,” Fox said in a statement.

“Where data transfers outside of the region are required, we rely on approved methods for data being transferred from Europe, such as standard contractual clauses,” Fox noted.

TikTok’s Irish investment

Fox added that the investment “cements the importance of Ireland” to its global business operations. TikTok set up a Dublin base in 2018 and has been on an expansion drive since, as the short-form video app has soared in popularity and reached around 1bn monthly active users globally.

In 2020, TikTok’s Irish team was given responsibility for privacy oversight of European users and the company later announced that it would establish a European Transparency and Accountability Centre in Dublin.

The company’s Dublin headcount rapidly rose in 2020 and it planned to start 2021 with more than 1,100 employees. Last summer, it said it would further grow its headcount in Ireland with a new cybersecurity centre, creating more than 50 new roles.

Last year, the social media company signed a long-term lease for the Sorting Office in Dublin’s docklands, which has space for up to 2,000 employees.

TikTok has also reportedly been in talks to rent a further 257,000 sq ft of office space across two sites under development in the docklands area. While this deal is still in discussion, the social media company is likely to enter a 12-year lease on these properties, The Irish Times reported last month.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.