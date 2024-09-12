TikTok, Meta and X face Irish DSA probe

CnaM has contacted 12 online platforms due to concerns that it is difficult for users to report illegal content – a key requirement under the DSA.

Coimisiún na Meán (CnaM) – Ireland’s media regulator – has confirmed it is reviewing 12 online platforms to see if they are complying with the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

The platforms that have been contacted are TikTok, X, YouTube, Meta, LinkedIn, Temu, Pinterest, Shein, Etsy, Dropbox, Hostelworld and Tumblr. They are being probed to see if they are following certain articles in the DSA.

This EU regulation is focused on taking Big Tech companies to task over issues such as online safety and spreading potentially false information. Under the DSA, online platforms must have easy ways for users to report illegal content – Article 16 – and must have a clear and accessible point of contact for users – Article 12.

CnaM is concerned that these two requirements are not being met by various platforms. The regulator said that one in three digital service complaints it receives relate to difficulties in reporting illegal content online.

The media regulator has issued formal requests for information to the 12 platforms, asking for comprehensive details on how they are following these DSA requirements.

CnaM did not ask for Article 16 details from either Meta or Shein, as these platforms are already facing related investigations and reviews from the European Commission. X is also facing an investigation from the Commission, but CnaM said its Article 16 requests does not overlap with that probe.

“We are committed to using the full range of powers available under our Online Safety Framework to hold platforms to account for keeping people safe online,” said CnaM online safety commissioner Niamh Hodnett. “Through the DSA, our upcoming Online Safety Code and the EU Terrorist Content Online Regulation, we are working towards a digital landscape where adults and children can go online without fear of being harmed by the content or behaviour they come across.

“When people see illegal content, they should report it to the platform where they saw it and if they aren’t satisfied with the platform’s response, or if they can’t find an easy way to report the content, they should get in touch with us.”

