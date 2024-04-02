TikTok has a new dedicated STEM feed for European users

Accessible alongside the For You page on TikTok, the STEM feed will direct users to a stream of science and related content in English with auto-translate subtitles.

TikTok is launching a new feed dedicated to STEM in Ireland and the UK today (2 April) that it claims will encourage more people – especially younger audiences – to take an interest in content related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The launch is part of a wider introduction of the feed in Europe. A feed dedicated to STEM was first launched in the US last year, which the company claims has seen STEM content grow by 24pc with one-third of teens visiting the feed “on a weekly basis”. Ireland and the UK are the first two European markets TikTok is launching the feed in.

Irish STEM creators on TikTok such as Captain Mark Maguire and Tadgh O’Donovan have accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers on the app and raked up millions of views.

Now, the STEM feed will be accessible alongside the For You page on TikTok which will direct users to a stream of content in English with auto-translate subtitles.

“We believe discovery is essential to the TikTok experience, and we’re always looking to help our community uncover new and relevant content through introducing new and exciting formats,” said Marlène Masure, general manager for operations at TikTok EMEA. “We hope the launch of the STEM feed across Europe will inspire a new generation of engineers, mathematicians and science enthusiasts!”

According to the company, nearly 15m STEM-related videos have been published on the app globally in the last three years. Users under 18 will have the new feed turned on by default while adults can opt into the feed through settings.

TikTok is also expanding its partnership with Common Sense Networks and Poynter Institute – both US-based organisations – to cover Europe as they expand in the continent. They will work together to fact-check and assess the appropriateness of content on the feed.

“I use TikTok to show what life is like out on the sea, for what it really is,” said Mark Maguire, also known as Captain Mark on the app, who is inspiring young people to undertake a career as a mariner.

“Many young people today understand the importance of our oceans and want to get involved, but they often don’t know where to start,” he said. “My hope is that by sharing my videos on TikTok, I can show them how exciting life as a mariner can be, what to expect and why working on the water is such a rewarding and worthwhile career. It’s not always easy, but no two days are the same – and that’s what I love about it.”

