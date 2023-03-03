Twitter Blue is now available in Ireland

With the aim to ‘elevate quality conversations’ for paid users, the premium service can now be accessed in a total of 35 countries.

Twitter Blue is now available in more than 20 European countries including Ireland.

Elon Musk first reintroduced Twitter’s paid subscription plan in December, with a US launch at $8 per month. This was later raised to $11 per month for iOS users, possibly as a response to the 30pc revenue cut that Apple takes from iOS apps.

European countries getting access to Twitter Blue include the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta and Cyprus.

The service is already available in the US, the UK, Canada, India, Australia, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Germany, France and Saudi Arabia. The latest expansion makes Twitter Blue available in a total of 35 countries.

Twitter claims subscribing to the Blue services, which gives users access to new features and a blue tick next to their name, “elevates quality conversations” on the social media platform.

“Until now, Twitter used the blue checkmark to indicate active, notable and authentic accounts of public interest that Twitter had independently verified based on certain requirements,” Twitter notes on its website.

“Now the blue checkmark may mean two different things: either that an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (active and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue.”

The company is also piloting a new service called Twitter Verified Organisations, which gives official business accounts on the platform a gold checkmark if they so choose.

Since its introduction, Musk has added a host of exclusive features for Twitter Blue users. This includes the ability to post 4,000-character tweets, edit tweets, enable two-factor authentication, add NFT profile pictures and upload longer videos.

The company said it is committed to making the platform “a place people can join and engage safely”.

“Twitter reserves the right without notice to remove your blue checkmark at any time in its sole discretion without offering you a refund, including if you violate our Terms of Service or if your account is suspended,” Twitter wrote.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.