Former Disney CEO claims Twitter bots impacted acquisition plans in 2016

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger claims the company discovered that a “substantial portion” of Twitter users were fake in 2016.

Speaking at Vox’s Code conference, Iger discussed Disney’s plans to acquire the social media company in 2016. He said a high number of bots was a factor that impacted the deal.

Iger said the negotiations were “just about done” when he decided to take a closer look at aspects of the deal. He said the company looked “very carefully” at all Twitter users and estimated that a “substantial portion – not a majority – were not real”.

“I don’t remember the number but we discounted the value heavily,” Iger said at the Vox event.

Iger added that the potential for hate speech on Twitter and its “potential to do as much harm as good” also impacted the deal.

“This was just something that we were not ready to take on and I was not ready to take on as the CEO of a company and I thought it would have been irresponsible,” Iger said.

Fuel for the fire

The former CEO’s statements come amid a legal battle between Twitter and Elon Musk, who originally planned to acquire the company for $44bn.

Interesting … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2022

Musk revealed his plans to back out of the deal in July, after claiming he didn’t receive enough information about fake accounts on the platform.

Twitter claims that that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5pc of users on the site. In May, the Tesla boss said he was putting the deal “temporarily on hold” until this claim was confirmed.

In the legal dispute, a Delaware court Musk’s attempt to push back the date of the trial, which is currently set for 17 October, The Verge reports.

However, he has been allowed to incorporate claims made by the Twitter whistleblower Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, a former senior staffer at the company.

Zatko recently alleged that there are “extreme” security issues at Twitter that pose a threat to its users and shareholders. Experts have said that if the former security chief’s assertions are true, it could provide a “smoking gun” for Musk’s case.

Recent texts suggest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have influenced Musk to back out of the deal. On May 8, he sent a text suggesting it wouldn’t make sense to acquire Twitter “if we’re heading into World War III”, Intelligencer reports.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger in 2015. Image: Thomas Hawk via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)