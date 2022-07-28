Twitter to downsize Dublin office and others as flexible working continues

No job losses will occur at Twitter Dublin. The corporate strategy is part of a global plan to shed under-utilised office spaces, a spokesperson said.

Twitter is downsizing its Dublin office amid a global rethink of its office strategy. Since the pandemic, the tech giant has been allowing its staff to work remotely from anywhere.

It announced this move in 2020, initially. Now a Twitter spokesperson said the company is re-evaluating the amount of offices it has across the world based on utilisation.

“We’ve proven we can operate our business successfully with a distributed workforce over the years, and remain committed to our employees, our customers and the markets we serve,” the spokesperson said.

This global strategy rethink affects Twitter’s Dublin office, where its European EMEA headquarters are based. According to RTÉ, the spokesperson said the company will not cut jobs in Dublin.

“These decisions do not impact our current headcount or employee roles, and we’ll continue to support and regularly meet with our customers to help them launch something new and connect with what’s happening on Twitter.”

It is understood Twitter will begin sub-leasing the fourth floor of its Dublin office to another tenant. Twitter will retain the first, second and third floors along with a ground floor and basement.

As well as Dublin, Twitter may close its office in Sydney and is considering plans to shut several other offices once leases expire, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Areas affected include Seoul, Wellington, Osaka, Madrid, Hamburg and Utrecht. The social media company will also decrease its corporate presence in San Francisco. Corporate space in other key markets will be reduced, including Tokyo, Mumbai, New Delhi and New York.

In an email seen by Bloomberg, the company’s chief people officer, Dalana Brand, wrote: “If certain offices were to close, there would be no impact to Twitter workers’ jobs; they would simply transition to full-time work-from-home employees.”

She added that the decision to downsize some of its offices “does not change” Twitter’s commitment to the work in each of these markets.

