Musk’s mass Twitter layoffs look set to begin within hours

An internal unsigned memo said Twitter’s offices have been temporarily closed and staff will find out through email if they still have a job within the company.

Twitter staff will find out if they’re losing their job later today (4 November), one week after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.

The company’s staff will be sent an email later today titled “Your Role at Twitter”, which will inform them if they still have their jobs. This is according to an internal memo reportedly from Twitter, cited by multiple news sources including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The internal memo is from “Twitter”, with no company management listed as the sender. Those who are losing their jobs will receive a message to their personal email address, while staff staying on will get an email to their work account.

It is unclear how many staff are going to be cut, but Bloomberg sources have claimed that Musk is planning to cut 3,700 jobs worldwide. This represents about half of the social media company’s workforce and has raised concerns for the future of the 500 staff employed at its Dublin office.

The memo said the jobs cuts are part of an effort to “place Twitter on a healthy path”. When Musk spoke to the company’s staff on a video call in June, he hinted at layoffs, saying the company “does need to get healthy”.

“To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended,” the internal memo reads.

Some Twitter employees are tweeting that their remote work access has been suddenly cut off, prompting fears that they’re in the list to be fired.

Product cuts

Meanwhile, information shared to The Platformer claims Musk is planning to cut some products within Twitter’s portfolio. This includes Revue, the newsletter platform that Twitter acquired last year, which is reportedly going to be shut down later this year.

The company’s Notes product has also been put on an indefinite pause, along with plans to build a cryptocurrency wallet for Twitter.

Musk is also looking at more ways for the platform to make money, such as letting users pay to send private messages to high-profile users, according to two people with knowledge of the matter and internal documents seen by The New York Times.

