Twitter now lets users combine photos, videos and GIFs in a single tweet

Twitter said the mixed media update will help creators ‘express themselves beyond 280 characters’.

Twitter’s latest feature lets users worldwide combine different types of media in their tweets.

The social media site previously let users post up to four images in a single tweet. With the mixed media update, users will be able to post a combination of up to four videos, images or GIFs per tweet.

Twitter said the update is available on iOS and Android, but added that tweets with different content types can be consumed on all platforms.

Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter. You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022

“We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to help creators share more and be seen,” Twitter said in a blogpost. “Mixing different types of visual content together in a single tweet allows creators to express themselves beyond 280 characters and gives them more ways to tell their story.”

Twitter said the new feature complements two recent video updates that were added at the end of September. These updates allow iOS users to watch full-screen videos, while iOS and Android users can access a video carousel in the Explore tab to find new videos more easily.

“This update is the latest example of how we’re working to make Twitter the easiest and most convenient place to share images, videos and other creative content,” the company said.

Twitter has been rolling out various new features this year. Last month, the company confirmed the long-awaited edit button is becoming a reality and is being tested with Twitter Blue subscribers. The first public edited tweet appeared on the platform last week.

The social media company also recently launched Twitter Circle globally, which is similar to Instagram’s Close Friends feature and lets users keep certain tweets private.

But the platform has also had some failures when introducing new features. The company rolled back its decision to default to an algorithm-based timeline in March after receiving pushback from users, and it retired its Fleets feature in 2021 just eight months after introducing it.

Elsewhere, claims of “extreme” security issues from a Twitter whistleblower in August grabbed the attention of both EU watchdogs and the US government.

But more changes could be on the way for the platform. Elon Musk expressed a desire this week to revive his $44bn takeover of Twitter, days before a trial was set to begin over his attempt to abandon the deal.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.