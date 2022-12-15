Twitter is sunsetting newsletter platform Revue

In about a month’s time, users will no longer be able to use the Revue platform and all data will be deleted.

Nearly two years after it acquired the business, Twitter is shutting down newsletter platform Revue.

Twitter acquired Revue in January 2021 as a means to enter the blossoming paid newsletter space. The Dutch start-up allowed users to publish and monetise email newsletters and has been used by media players including Vox and The Markup.

A previous SiliconRepublic.com Start-up of the Week, Revue was founded by Dutch entrepreneur Martijn de Kuijper. He said in 2017 that the company’s mission was “to create a network of voices to help passionate people become influential curators”.

After the acquisition last year, Revue became increasingly integrated with the Twitter platform. There were features such as Revue sign-up buttons on Twitter profiles and the ability to sign up for newsletters directly from tweets.

Now, as part of Elon Musk’s shake-up of Twitter, Revue will be shutting down on 18 January 2023.

Users will no longer be able to access their accounts on the platform and all data will the deleted, de Kuijper confirmed on the company’s website yesterday (14 December).

“This has been a hard decision because we know Revue has a passionate user base, made up of people like you. In the meantime, you will be able to download your subscriber list, past newsletter issues and analytics,” he wrote.

For those who run a paid newsletter on the platform, all subscriptions will be set to cancel at the end of their billing cycle on 20 December this year.

“This is to prevent your subscribers being charged for Revue content after the point where it is no longer possible to send newsletters from Revue,” de Kuijper went on.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has used our service over the years, and hope we can continue to help you build a community with your readers on Twitter.”

Since his takeover at the end of October, Musk has made several changes to Twitter.

Last week, the Moments feature was effectively removed from the platform, and in November Musk tweeted that he was also getting rid of the feature that showed what device people were tweeting from.

And we will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally no one even knows why we did that … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022

The Twitter Trust and Safety Council was also dissolved this week. The council was formed to advise the company on its policies and help curb online abuse.

