Twitter 2.0: Hundreds of staff are leaving after Elon Musk’s ultimatum

There are concerns that Twitter could break down due to a lack of critical staff and engineers, while Musk has reportedly closed the company’s offices over fears that staff could sabotage the company.

Hundreds of staff are estimated to be leaving Twitter after new owner Elon Musk gave an ultimatum to sign up for “long hours at high intensity” or leave.

On Wednesday 16 November, Musk told staff they had to sign a pledge to work harder at “Twitter 2.0” by 5pm Eastern time Thursday, or leave with three months of severance pay.

The response among Twitter’s remaining staff appears to not be what Musk intended. According to The Verge editor Alex Heath, hundreds of employees indicated on the company’s Slack pages that they would take the severance option.

The number of staff choosing to leave is unclear, but sources told Heath that the number of resignations could be more than 1,000.

Hearing from multiple employees that the odds of Twitter breaking in the near future are very high. — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 17, 2022

Twitter has already lost a large amount of staff since Musk’s takeover, as the new owner halved its headcount earlier this month. The company was also hit with senior leadership losses after various executives resigned.

It is unclear how many staff currently remain with Twitter. Heath said the company had less than 3,000 staff before the ultimatum deadline was reached.

Multiple “critical” teams inside Twitter have now either completely or near-completely resigned, according to Twitter employees speaking with The Verge. Staff members are reportedly concerned that Twitter could break down in the near future due to the reduced staff count.

“Some teams, such as the engineering team that manages Twitter’s core system libraries, are completely gone now,” Heath said on Twitter.

A current employee and a recently departed employee told Reuters that Musk has been meeting with some of Twitter’s top employees to try and convince them to stay.

Fears of sabotage

Around one hour after the ultimatum deadline, Twitter’s offices were suddenly shut down. Employees were informed that all Twitter buildings are temporarily closed and that the ability to use ID access to enter was being suspended, two people familiar with the company’s action told Insider.

The closure was first reported by the managing editor of the Platformer, Zoe Schiffer. She tweeted that this is reportedly because Musk and his team are “terrified” that staff will take measures to sabotage Twitter.

A slack message seen by Insider said the office closures was intended to “prevent physical sabotage while they sort out access revocations”.

Twitter’s communications have not been clear since Musk’s takeover, so it is currently unknown what the situation is within the company’s offices in other countries such as Ireland. Prior to the recent mass layoffs, Twitter employed 500 staff at its Dublin office.

Following recent upheavals at Twitter, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that the company no longer fulfils key obligations to claim Ireland as its main base in the EU under GDPR.

Twitter met with the Irish data watchdog following reports of some key figures leaving the company last week, including head of trust and safety Yoel Roth, chief information security officer Lea Kissner, chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty and chief privacy officer Damien Kieran.

Musk has shared little information about the current situation within the company, choosing instead to post meme images on his Twitter page.

The social media company suffered a large hit to its advertising base earlier this week. GroupM, a global media investment company that is part of the world’s largest ad agency WPP, has reportedly advised clients that buying ads on Twitter is now a “high-risk” endeavour.

This ad agency works with some of the world’s biggest companies including Google, L’Oréal, Nestle and Unilever. It joins other big ad players such as IPG and Omnicom Media Group in recommending that clients pause ads on Twitter.

