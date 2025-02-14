UK’s AI Safety Institute renamed to reflect new focus

The organisation, now called the AI Security Institute, is a key player in the UK government’s strategy for change and development.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, UK secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, Peter Kyle has announced that, amid a refocused agenda, the UK’s AI Safety Institute has been renamed the AI Security Institute. The new moniker reflects the UK’s plans to tackle AI-associated risks and potential security implications, the government said.

To achieve its goals the institute will partner with the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, which is the Ministry of Defence’s science and technology organisation, to assess the risks posed by frontier AI. The Institute will also launch a new criminal misuse team which will work jointly with the Home Office conducting research on crime and the security threats to UK citizens.

With a focus on AI-related threats to national security, the institute will focus on a broad range of issues, including fraud, cyberattacks and how technologies can be used to develop chemical and biological weaponry. Another major problem, which the institute intends to tackle, is the issue of predators using AI tools to generate child sexual abuse material. The new team will explore methods to prevent people from utilising this technology.

The institute will move away from issues of bias and freedom of speech, the government said, and instead will prioritise the “most serious risks posed by the technology”. This will involve working alongside the Laboratory for AI Security Research and the national security community, building on the expertise of the National Cyber Security Centre.

In a statement, Kyle said: “The changes I’m announcing today represent the logical next step in how we approach responsible AI development, helping us to unleash AI and grow the economy as part of our Plan for Change.

“The work of the AI Security Institute won’t change, but this renewed focus will ensure our citizens, and those of our allies, are protected from those who would look to use AI against our institutions, democratic values and way of life.

“The main job of any government is ensuring its citizens are safe and protected and I’m confident the expertise our institute will be able to bring to bear will ensure the UK is in a stronger position than ever to tackle the threat of those who would look to use this technology against us.”

A new agreement has also been struck between the UK’s new Sovereign AI unit and AI company Anthropic, which will see both sides collaborating on technology opportunities. Areas of focus will include how AI can transform public services and improve the lives of citizens, and drive scientific breakthroughs.

