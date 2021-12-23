Dublin-based Uniphar’s acquisition spree nets it three pharma companies

Uniphar is planning to integrate E4H, Devonshire Healthcare Services and Dublin-based Navi Group into its own operations.

Dublin-headquartered healthcare services company Uniphar has announced three new acquisitions in Ireland and the UK with a combined revenue of €39m.

It is snapping up pharma marketing agency E4H, pharma distributor Devonshire Healthcare Services and Irish-headquartered pharma services group Navi.

Uniphar works with medtech and pharma manufacturing companies in the US and Europe, providing supply chain and retail services as well as product access and commercial and clinical services. It plans to integrate the three companies into its operations.

UK-based E4H will be incorporated into Uniphar’s commercial and clinical pharmaceutical division to work on marketing with clients across Europe. Karl Hamer, CEO of E4H, said that “Uniphar is a great cultural match” for his company and that the merger would “benefit” patients.

Another UK company, Devonshire Healthcare Services, will be integrated into Uniphar’s product access department, where it will work on expanding the company’s access into key hospitals in the Middle East and North Africa regions. Devonshire has 25 years’ experience in providing access to medicines in these regions, which are often difficult to source.

Tim Smith, founder of Devonshire, said that his company would be “well placed to continue to serve and support its strong customer base across MENA, Europe and Asia” after joining Uniphar, while also “benefiting from mutual cross-selling opportunities”.

Navi also works with partners in Middle East and North African countries, as well as with its Irish connections. The pharmaceutical retail, buying and tech company will enable Uniphar to strengthen its own digital platforms and scalable tech offerings.

John Carroll, CEO of Navi, said his company and Uniphar have been partners for many years and share a common goal – “to provide best-in-class services to community pharmacy, driven by innovative digital solutions”.

Uniphar’s acquisition of Navi is subject to approval by Irish competition regulators. If approved, it will go through in 2022.

Ger Rabbette, CEO of Uniphar, said the acquisitions would accelerate the company’s “strategic objectives” and demonstrated its “continued focus on identifying and executing compelling M&A opportunities that meet or exceed our strict returns criteria”.

Uniphar, which has a workforce of more than 3,000, will see 110 people join its ranks following the acquisitions. Last year, it confirmed its purchase of US-based pharma consulting company RRD International.

