Tech tool Unreal Engine a ‘game changer’ for Dublin animation studio

Little Moon Animation was initially attracted to Unreal Engine for its use in games development. It is also making a game for children based on its show Fia’s Fairies.

Little Moon Animation, a small Irish-based CGI studio, has become one of the first studios in Europe to achieve the broadcast of a series produced through Unreal Engine 5.

Unreal Engine is a development tool that enables creators to develop 3D content. The fifth version was released earlier this year.

The Dublin-headquartered company decided to use the tool for its children’s TV show Fia’s Fairies based on what it has done for the world of games development.

Fia’s Fairies made its broadcast debut on RTEjr on 31 October, 2022. The show follows Fia and her best friend Ameer as they journey to Fairy Island where they learn Irish through adventures with a pair of fairies named Bláithín and Cuán.

Little Moon Animation is currently developing a language learning game that will allow young children to interact with the world and characters from Fia’s Fairies to learn the Irish language.

According to Vanessa Robinson, creative producer of Fia’s Fairies, making the show with Unreal Engine vastly sped up the process. She described the tool as a “game changer.”

“Traditionally, we would have been able to render a full five minute episode in two weeks through the use of a render farm. On Fia’s Fairies, we’ve been able to render an entire five minute episode of full HD broadcast quality in under one hour.”

“This is transformative not just for our budgets but also for our schedules and resources,” said Robinson, adding that Little Moon Animation will be going into production on its second real-time series called The Scavengers in early 2023.

Fia’s Fairies is distributed by Monster Entertainment. It is produced with the support of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, RTEjr, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the incentives for the Irish Film Industry provided by the Government of Ireland.

Eoghan Garvey, director of Fia’s Fairies said that “As a small indie studio, the ability to harness real-time technology has not only benefited our remote workflows, but it has also brought back the joy of creating collaborative projects in real time. We’ve had a lot of fun building our own pipeline around Unreal Engine in a way that maximises creative control.”

Little Moon Animation is far from alone in its use of Unreal Engine in creating shows. The tech was used by Hollywood on The Mandalorian back in 2019, for example.

As the film, animation, gaming and tech industries continue to overlap and borrow from each other it has become increasingly important for creatives to familiarise themselves with new tech like Unreal Engine 5.

Recently three Irish education institutes teamed up to introduce a skills initiative to provide courses for people interested in a career in the creative tech sector.

The launch came as a report by TechIreland and Skillnet found that Irish creatives were importing as much as 90pc of the talent they require to work on the tech side of their projects. Several industry players criticised the lack of education and training given by Irish higher educational institutions to people interested in the creative potential of tech.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.