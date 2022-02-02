Version 1 continues UK expansion with Evoco acquisition

The Dublin-based company said Evoco’s team will become an ‘integral part’ of its ambitious growth plans in the UK.

Irish IT services company Version 1 has acquired UK-based service design specialist Evoco for an undisclosed figure, marking its 13th acquisition to date.

The deal is part of Version 1’s expansion strategy in the UK and will add to its growing digital, data and cloud business.

Earlier this week, the company said it received a £1m investment for a new tech hub in Newcastle, where it plans to create 200 jobs. Last June, it also acquired Belfast-based digital services specialist Neueda in its largest acquisition to date.

Based in the north-east of England, Evoco focuses on service design and digital transformation and claims to have delivered £8m in savings across 52 projects to 18 public sector customers. The company’s five directors have more than 125 years’ combined experience in business leadership, change and technology.

Version 1, meanwhile, specialises in bringing digital transformation to commercial enterprise and public sector organisations. It has secured longstanding relationships in Ireland’s public sector and recent contract wins in the UK include Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service, the Home Office and Barts Health NHS Trust.

Version 1 said the Evoco team of 41 employees will remain with the business following the acquisition and become an “integral part” of its growth plans for the future.

“This acquisition brings a team with advanced service design and digital transformation expertise to help our customers navigate the many challenges of the increasingly complex digital environments they operate in,” said Version 1 CEO Tom O’Connor.

One of Evoco’s directors, John Dunnet, said the two companies share the same values, including a focus on “impactful customer outcomes”.

“We see the acquisition as being hugely positive in enabling our growth ambitions, helping to accelerate digital transformation in the UK public sector market and bringing our specialist service design expertise to Version 1’s existing customers,” Dunnet added.

Version 1, which was founded in Dublin in 1996, has surpassed 2,000 employees following its recent acquisitions. The IT services company has more than 500 customers and expects its total revenue to reach €200m this year.

The company has operations in Ireland, the UK, Spain, and India, with plans to continue its growth organically and through acquisitions throughout 2022.

