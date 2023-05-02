Viatel snaps up Sungard, continuing its major growth spree

Viatel announced it was hiring 50 additional staff earlier this year to support the launch of its new cybersecurity product.

Viatel Technology Group has today (2 May) announced its acquisition of Sungard Availability Services. This deal marks Dublin-headquartered Viatel’s eighth acquisition since 2020. Its other acquisitions include Wifiber, Nova Telecom, Irish Telecom, SupportIT and Action Point.

The IT consulting and telecoms company has been focusing on internal growth as well as encroaching into new markets over the past few months.

Today’s news comes only a few months after Viatel said it was creating 50 new jobs in Ireland to support the launch of a new cybersecurity product.

Sungard Availability Services is a US-headquartered multinational that provides cloud-connected infrastructure to enterprise customers. As well as the US, it has bases in Ireland and India.

Viatel’s CEO Paul Rellis said he was pleased to welcome an internationally-recognised company to Viatel.

“We are excited to bring this global customer base, reach, influence and expertise under the Viatel Technology Group umbrella, and we welcome the team to Viatel.”

Rellis added that the deal would provide Viatel with capabilities in AWS, as well as public cloud services architecture, high performance computing and private cloud architecture.

He pointed out that these would be “valuable additions” to Viatel’s existing offerings in Microsoft Azure, private cloud and physical data centres.

“In short, we are now a one-stop cloud shop,” added Rellis.

Following this most recent acquisition, Viatel expects annual revenues to exceed €90m. Its growth over the past few months has been supported by AIB Capital Markets.

Sungard’s transition to Viatel will be supported by the company’s operations leader for EMEA, Patrick Morley.

Mike Robinson, CEO of Sungard Availability Services, said he was confident that the company’s Irish team would continue to perform well for customers under Viatel.

“I am delighted that our customers serviced out of Ireland will continue to receive the great service they have come to expect from our Irish team, all of whom will be joining Viatel.

“Over the years the team in Ireland has built a very strong partnership with customers and I am confident that will continue,” he concluded.

