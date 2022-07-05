Viatel continues expansion by acquiring Dublin-based SupportIT

SupportIT will work closely with the recently acquired ActionPoint team as Viatel continues to expand in the Irish market.

Irish telecoms tech provider Viatel has acquired Dublin-based IT services firm SupportIT for an undisclosed sum to strengthen its digital services offering.

Founded in 2004, SupportIT specialises in the design, implementation and maintenance of IT services for businesses in sectors such as non-profit, financial services, manufacturing and distribution.

Headquartered in Dublin and supported by its Sligo office, it provides services to more than 200 clients nationwide.

The latest deal follows Viatel’s acquisition of digital transformation specialist ActionPoint in January. That acquisition boosted Viatel’s employee count from 160 to 260.

ActionPoint will now work closely with SupportIT to accelerate Viatel’s platform development in the Irish market.

“We are delighted to announce this acquisition, which shows the continued belief we have in our ActionPoint team and business, and points to a bigger growth opportunity for us all,” Viatel CEO Paul Rellis said.

The financial details of the SupportIT acquisition have not been disclosed, but it is understood that the deal has brought Viatel’s revenue forecast up to €70m annually.

“This is a very exciting day in the history of our company,” said SupportIT founder and CEO Joe McGivern.

“From the beginning, SupportIT has been focused on helping businesses get more from their IT by providing simplified effective solutions, with a hard focus on superior customer experience.

“We are delighted to be partnering with ActionPoint and the Viatel Technology Group in the next chapter of our journey and bolstering our service offering with digital transformation and software development expertise.”

This is Viatel’s seventh acquisition in two years. Headquartered in Dublin with offices in Dundalk, Cork and Limerick, Viatel previously said it has its eyes on international markets and will look to emerging Irish talent to help with its global expansion.

In July last year, Viatel acquired Cork-based Nova Telecom to expand its services for customers in Ireland. This was its third acquisition in nine months, after snapping up Limerick’s Ripplecom and Irish Telecom in late 2020.

