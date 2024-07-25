Viatris to shutter its Cork plant by 2028, impacting 200 jobs

The majority of the plant’s workforce will remain employed until early 2028 as the company winds down operations.

US pharma company Viatris is winding down its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Little Island, Co Cork and intends to fully close down the site by 2028.

The plant, which currently employs around 200 people, manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines.

A spokesperson for Viatris told SiliconRepublic.com in a statement that the decision follows an assessment of the site, which concluded that the operations in Cork were “no longer viable due to challenging market and site dynamics”.

“In particular, declining demand has resulted in underutilization of our production capacities at this particular site.”

With plans to close in four years, there will be no immediate reductions at the site and the company added that the majority of its Little Island workforce will remain employed until early 2028.

The pharma company currently has more than 1,600 employees in Ireland, including a Galway site that focuses on manufacturing sterile injectables and is home to one of the company’s R&D centres.

It also produces dry powder inhalers at a respiratory facility in Dublin and manufactures oral solid doses and other medicines at its facility in Damastown.

“The phasing out of manufacturing operations at Little Island is not taken lightly by Viatris, and the leadership of Viatris will consider alternatives for the site outside of the company’s network, if at all possible. In the meantime, Viatris remains committed to treating those impacted fairly and with respect,” the company stated.

“Today’s announcement in no way reflects upon the company’s genuine appreciation for the commitment and work ethic of the people in and community of Little Island. Viatris is grateful for the dedication exhibited at this site and its remaining workforce in Ireland will continue to play an important role in the company’s future as it increases its focus on areas with the greatest potential to accelerate growth and patient impact.”

Viatris was established in 2020 through a merger between Mylan and Pfizer subsidiary Upjohn.

The announcement of the Cork plant closure comes four years after the pharma company announced plans to shut down another manufacturing plant in Baldoyle, Co Dublin.

