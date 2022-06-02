Dublin’s Welltel rebrands as acquisition spree continues

The Irish comms provider has made eight acquisitions in the past two years. It is eyeing further growth and plans to reach a headcount of more than 500 people.

Enterprise communications company Welltel has snapped up two businesses as its acquisition spree continues.

The Dublin-based company also announced that it is rebranding to DigitalWell.

It is acquiring specialised customer service consultancy Eleven, which has bases in Ireland and the UK, and Limerick-headquartered multimedia contact centre and customer services provider Wren Data.

Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed, but DigitalWell said the combined multimillion-euro deals align with its growth strategy.

The company’s revenues have grown from €8m in 2018 to €45m last year, and it expects to expand its headcount to more than 500 people by 2027.

This growth has come amid a string of acquisitions in the comms, cloud and IT spaces.

Earlier this year it acquired IT services company ANS, following deals to buy companies including Strencom, Intellicom and Novi.

Eleven and Wren Data are DigitalWell’s seventh and eighth acquisitions in the last two years.

Both businesses have partnerships with cloud software company Genesys, and DigitalWell said this will help strengthen its position in the enterprise communications space.

The deals will also see the DigitalWell team grow to more than 230 people and will expand its operations into 63 countries.

Founded in 2007, DigitalWell now provides a range of enterprise communications, consultancy and technology transformation services. Clients of the company include Permanent TSB, Axa, Airbnb and Fexco.

“The acquisition of Eleven and Wren Data supports our ambition to solidify our strategic direction in terms of product portfolio and international expansion,” said Ross Murray, CEO of DigitalWell.

“Both businesses are a highly valuable and strategic fit for DigitalWell, and come at a pivotal time in our rebrand journey as we aim to become one of the largest cloud-focused voice and contact centre specialists in Ireland and beyond.”

Disclosure: Silicon Republic is a client of DigitalWell

