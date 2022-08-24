Twitter whistleblower: Who is Peiter Zatko?

Twitter’s former head of security was a big name among hackers in the 90s and has worked with various organisations including DARPA, Google and Stripe.

Peiter Zatko has caused a stir with claims that Twitter’s leadership has misled the company’s board and regulators about serious security vulnerabilities.

The company’s former head of security agreed to go public with claims that the platform has major security problems that pose a threat to its users and shareholders.

Also known by his hacker title “Mudge”, Zatko was hired by Twitter in 2020. The platform was beefing up its security after it experienced a major hack targeting high-profile accounts such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

Zatko was fired by Twitter in earlier this year, when the company’s latest CEO Parag Agrawal reorganised the company, the New York Times reported.

Who is Peiter Zatko?

Zatko’s rise to fame didn’t begin at Twitter, however. He has been working in the realm of internet security for decades and was a big name in the hacking community in the 90’s.

Zatko joined the hacker collective known as L0pht, which was a prominent group in the 90s. In 1998, he and other members of the organisation were invited to testify to US Congress about security vulnerabilities.

According to Zatko, it was the first time the US government publicly referenced the term “hackers” in a positive context.

Today is the anniversary of the testimony I and other members of the l0pht gave to the US Senate in 1998. It was the first time the US Govt. publicly referenced “hackers” in a positive context. The coverage was national and even international. Come behind the scenes. /Thread pic.twitter.com/S2kZA8g8vd — Mudge (@dotMudge) May 20, 2019

During this period, Zatko joined another hacking network called the Cult of the Dead Cow. According to The Washington Post, this group was the first to coin the term “hacktivism”, the combination of hacking and activism to promote human rights.

Zatko would give his expertise to the US government in a more official capacity in 2010, when he joined the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as a cyber program manager.

He worked with DARPA for three years, before entering the world of big tech as a deputy director for Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group. Zatko joined Stripe as its head of security and IT in 2017, before starting his time with Twitter in 2020.

From hacker to whistleblower

Zatko has said he tried to make Twitter’s board aware of the company’s negligence regarding security when he was fired. He is now being represented by Whistleblower Aid, the same group that represented Meta whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Zatko sent a disclosure on Twitter’s security issues last month to US Congress and US federal agencies. This was later seen by CNN and The Washington Post.

His allegations against Twitter are damning of Twitter’s security practices and its leadership. He also claims that at least one staff member may be working for a foreign intelligence service.

Zatko’s allegations could also influence the current legal battle between Twitter and Elon Musk, as the billionaire attempts to back out of the $44bn takeover deal.

Musk’s legal team have subpoenaed Zatko, according to Sky News. Experts are saying that if the former security chief’s assertions are true, it could provide a “smoking gun” for Musk’s case.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.