Windows users can play Android games on the PC from 2022

Google said it is independently building a Windows native app that will let users run Android games from the Play store.

Windows users will soon be able to play Android games on laptops and tablets after Google announced it was launching a new Play Games app for the PC next year.

The move has been long anticipated and was revealed in a surprise announcement by Google at The Game Awards held in the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles yesterday (9 December).

Android games are already available to play on Google’s Chrome OS that comes with its Chromebook line of laptops. Bringing it to the Windows PC will likely add substantial amounts of new players to its more than 2bn-strong active monthly user base.

“This Google-built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favourite Android games even more,” Greg Hartrell, product director for games on Android and Google Play, told The Verge.

The Windows-native app has been built independently by Google without help from Microsoft, according to The Verge, with players running the games on the device rather than streaming from the cloud. They will also be able to resume games on the PC after playing on other devices.

However, to access the game, PC owners will have to run on Windows 10 and above, which includes Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 released earlier this year. Microsoft has been allowing Windows 11 testers to try out Android apps since October.

Microsoft already has a partnership with Amazon that lets Windows users install and run apps from the Amazon app store natively on PCs. While a similar feature for Google Play is in the works, Microsoft already has a feature that allows users to run Android apps on Windows.

BlueStacks, a San Francisco-based cloud software company, already offers services such as BlueStacks X that allow Windows users to play Android games through web browsers for free. BlueStacks X succeeded its popular Android emulator and was launched in September.

Microsoft has been expanding its own video game offering in recent months. It brought cloud gaming to its Xbox consoles in August, allowing users to stream games before downloading them. Last month, Microsoft teamed up with Japanese game maker Sega to develop new titles for its Azure platform.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.