Workday opens its second Irish office in Dublin

The 80,000 sq ft office will house a range of EMEA functions including finance, sales, support and HR.

Workday, the US-based enterprise software company, has officially opened a second Irish office in Dublin and announced a €2m fund to establish a new chair of technology and society at Technological University Dublin (TUD).

Named Dockline, the new 80,000 sq ft office in Dublin 1 will accommodate Workday’s strategic EMEA functions such as finance, sales, support and HR. The engineering and development teams will remain at the existing Workday office in Smithfield.

Workday has had a presence in Ireland for 15 years. The cloud-based software vendor employs more than 1,800 people in the country and continues to recruit across a range of roles including product development, engineering and data science, sales and services.

“This is a further welcome investment and adds to Workday’s already well-established and thriving presence in Ireland.” said Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, who officially opened the site.

The company is also working on building a proposed 550,000 sq ft office in Grangegorman to serve as its European headquarters.

‘Great opportunity for research’

A new chair of technology and society position in TUD Grangegorman is being funded as part of the company’s growth plans in Ireland.

The seven-year commitment will see the creation of a new pioneering research unit in Grangegorman. The unit will examine the intersection of technology and society across a range of topics including AI and STEM.

Recruitment will begin soon for the chair position and eight additional roles, including five PhD students and three staff members.

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said that the development of a new chair position will offer a “great opportunity to further research” in the area and “deepen the link between enterprise and education in Ireland”.

“TU Dublin is grateful to Workday for this donation which will be used to conduct impactful research to solve problems in organisations and communities and to effect meaningful change,” added Prof David Fitzpatrick, president of TUD.

In December, Sequoia’s Carl Eschenbach was named the new co-CEO of Workday, replacing Chano Fernandez. Eschenbach works alongside Workday co-founder Aneel Bhusri, who is also chair of the company until January 2024.

