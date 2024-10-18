X updates privacy policy to share user data with third parties

The updated privacy policy says that data may be used by third parties to train AI models.

In a newly updated privacy policy, X has said it may share user data with third party “collaborators” unless users opt out.

The policy includes a a paragraph on how X data can be used, stating that X may share or disclose a user’s information with third parties. If users don’t opt out, the recipients of X user data may use it for “their own independent purposes in addition to those stated in X’s privacy policy,” the policy now states, adding that it could be used to train their AI models.

Additionally, the platform updated other sections about how long user data will be stored.

The policy previously stated that “personally identifiable data” would be kept for a maximum of 18 months, however, it now states that the platform will keep “different types of information for different periods of time”, depending on how long the platform needs it to provide users with services and to comply with legal requirements.

How to opt out of sharing data with X

To turn off data sharing by default in the X app, go to the ‘Data sharing and personalisation’ section under ‘Privacy and safety’ in ‘Settings’ and turn off ‘Data sharing with business partners’ and ‘Grok’.

X owner Elon Musk come under fire recently for using X user data to train the platform’s AI chatbot Grok, leading to an investigation by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission this August.

Less than a month later, the DPC said the proceedings have been “struck out”, due to X’s agreement to suspend its processing of the personal data of the platform’s EU and EEA users on a permanent basis.

X has had a rocky time since being taken over by billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk. It was recently unbanned from Brazil after weeks of back and forth with the Brazilian judicial system over refusing to take down certain X accounts and failing to name a legal representative in the country – a legal obligation under Brazilian law.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.