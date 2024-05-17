X moves to X.com as last remnant of Twitter removed

Musk confirmed that ‘all core systems’ have now moved to X.com as users were notified of the change today.

Nearly a year after rebranding Twitter as X, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has reflected the change by moving the social media platform’s URL to X.com.

This means that anyone looking for Twitter.com will now be redirected to the new domain, marking an end to the last vestige of the platform co-founded by former CEO Jack Dorsey.

In a post on X earlier today (17 May), Musk confirmed that “all core systems” have now been moved to X.com. A notification also informed users of the platform that the move – which has been long anticipated – had taken place.

“We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same,” the notification seen by SiliconRepublic.com read.

Interestingly, the logo shared by Musk looks different from the current X logo.

All core systems are now on https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy pic.twitter.com/cwWu3h2vzr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2024

Musk first announced his plan to change the Twitter logo from the iconic blue bird to an X in July last year, as part of the rebranding efforts that started when he merged parent company Twitter Inc into X Corp earlier in the year.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk posted on the platform at the time, sharing a video of the new logo that he claimed embodied “the imperfections in us all that make us unique”.

X or Twitter, the platform doesn’t seem to be doing very well under its current leadership. Figures shared by CNBC earlier this year suggested that daily X users in the US dropped by 23pc between Musk’s takeover and February 2024.

In March, screenshots shared with TechCrunch and Bloomberg suggested that users will be able to create or join communities that focus on not suitable for work (NSFW) or adult content.

And just last week, the European Commission sent X a request for information on the platform’s decreasing content moderation resources under EU laws relating to the Digital Services Act.

This followed a recent transparency report on X revealed that the platform has curtailed its team of content moderators by almost 20pc since the preceding report in October 2023, reducing linguistic coverage in the EU from 11 languages to seven.

