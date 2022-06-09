Microsoft to launch Xbox TV app with Samsung for console-free gamers

As well as Samsung, Microsoft has said it is exploring other TV partnerships. The app will be available in 27 countries.

Microsoft is planning to bring several Xbox game titles to Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs. Microsoft is launching an Xbox TV app on 30 June.

The move is part of the tech giant’s aim to attract console-free gamers. Titles to be made available include Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Fortnite.

Subscribers to Xbox’s cloud gaming service can play more than 100 titles on Samsung’s TVs, which will be able to pair with popular bluetooth-enabled controllers.

Users will be able to access the new app from the Samsung Gaming Hub and logging into their existing Microsoft account. For gamers who have not used Xbox’s cloud gaming service, they will have to sign up directly through the app.

In a blog post, Xbox’s corporate VP of gaming experiences and platforms, Ashley McKissick said the company was “super excited by what this next step means for all you gamers out there.”

“With this rollout, we’re making it easier than ever to play games on the devices you already own. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a controller, you can easily jump into the world of gaming and connect with your friends and communities on Xbox.”

She added that the reason the company created its cloud-based gaming service in the first place was to “open up the ways people can play across the devices they already own: PC, console, mobile, tablet devices, and now smart TVs.”

The Xbox TV app will be available in 27 countries. Initially, it will only be accessible on Samsung TVs but Microsoft said it is planning to explore more TV partnerships in the future.

Separately, Microsoft said in May that it was working on a dongle that can stream Xbox services to any TV. The company first announced last year that it was working on a game streaming device that could “be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console”.

It later confirmed to Windows Central that the product was codenamed Keystone and it is a modernised HDMI streaming device that can run Xbox’s Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming services.

The product will need to be updated before it goes to market, Windows Central reported. In January, Microsoft acquired games giant Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at almost $69bn.

