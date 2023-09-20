17 more employers hiring for early-career sci-tech talent

From gaming careers in Dublin to biologics careers in Louth, you’re likely to find something on this list that suits your aspirations.

Now that we are almost over September – although it is hard to believe – here is the second of our big early careers and graduates hiring list. It is bigger than its predecessor because more companies have opened their doors to new talent, so take advantage of this if you are in the market for a new career.

Without further ado, here is a massive list of companies hiring for STEM early careers roles right now.

2K Games

Want to work in the gaming industry? 2K Games is looking for candidates for its engineering graduate programme, as well as talent for other entry-level roles such as gameplay animator, growth analyst and junior IT support administrator.

Accenture

The professional services firm is opening up its recruitment programme for early career Ireland-based professionals in late September, so now is the time to polish off the CV in time to submit an application as early as possible. They also have some entry-level roles on their site such as Danish-speaking content moderator.

Arup

The advisory and professional services multinational has positions available for tech and engineering graduates on its 2024 graduate programme. A broad variety of candidates is being sought, with experience ranging from GIS (geographic information systems) to data analytics and cybersecurity.

BDO

Global accounting player BDO has opened applications for its 2024 graduate programme. With candidates learning the ropes across its tax, auditing and consulting departments, applicants with tech skills are sure to be welcomed.

BMS

Pharma company BMS (Bristol Myers Squibb) is seeking several intern positions including process analytics intern, QC (quality control) materials management intern, upstream MS&T (manufacturing, science and technologies) intern, lab data intern and QA (quality assurance) operations intern. These roles are based at its Cruiserath site. The company is also recruiting for its science and engineering graduate programme.

BNY Mellon

The financial institution has vacancies up for grabs on its 2024 internship programmes. There are several programmes depending on your area of interest, so consider applying for the analyst security services internship or the operations internship.

DAA

The company behind Dublin airport is hiring for its graduate programmes right now, with positions available on its data and analytics team. It is also looking to hire a graduate civil engineer.

Google

Tech giant Google is looking to fill several graduate and intern positions at its EU headquarters in Dublin starting in 2024. Roles include trainee engineers, mobile apps consultant and a PhD intern specialising in software or site reliability engineering.

Johnson & Johnson

If you’re looking for a graduate position in 2024, Johnson & Johnson is currently recruiting for graduate roles including source quality engineer, quality engineer and digital and automation systems engineer.

KPMG

Applications for the professional services firm’s Irish graduate programme are open, with vacancies across all areas of the business including tax, auditing and consulting.

Mastercard

Mastercard has quite a few entry-level positions open right now for Irish-based jobseekers. These include test automation engineer, iOS mobile developer, software engineer, BizOps engineer and android developer.

OpenAI

You might have heard that OpenAI is coming to Ireland to open an office in Dublin. If you want to work for one of the most interesting AI companies out there, there is an entry-level software engineer position available on the privacy team.

PepsiCo

The multinational is recruiting an R&D intern specialising in environmental, health and safety, among other entry-level or internship roles.

Takeda

QC interns, manufacturing operation interns and engineering interns are being sought by the pharmaceutical company Takeda. The business has some other entry-level roles too, such as facilities and utilities engineer and MES (manufacturing execution systems) process engineer.

Tesla

Vehicle manufacturer Tesla is seeking applicants in Cork and Dublin for its traineeship programmes. The programmes begin in November 2023 and last for 12 months. Applicants need a full, clean driver’s licence.

Viatris

The healthcare company has lots of early career opportunities for Irish-based STEM career-starters, including validation engineers, automation engineers and data quality analysts. It is also seeking candidates for its 2024 graduate programme, to be based at its Little Island, Co Cork site.

WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics has a massive campus in Dundalk, Co Louth. It is on the lookout for talent to fill its 2024 graduate programme vacancies. The company is hoping to hear from pharma, BIS (business information systems), science and engineering graduates.

