21 companies hiring for automation roles right now

If you have automation skills, consider yourself in demand as lots of companies across a variety of sectors are recruiting people like you this summer.

Automation skills are a great way to ensure you make yourself useful to a lot of employers across the sci-tech spectrum as every team needs people skilled in making working life easier.

Having a career in automation technology is all about working to simplify technical processes. In this list, you’ll find a mix of roles ­– and it’s worth noting that while not all these roles have the word ‘automation’ in the title they mostly say that applicants should have experience using automation tools.

If you’re considering pursuing a career in automation, there are plenty of resources out there to take a look at including our RPA skills piece which offers a few pointers of where to start with robotic process automation.

Even for those who have some automation skills under their belt, it’s always a good idea to consider upskilling, as Personio’s Varuna C Dev told us.

Accenture

The professional services firm has a few vacancies for those with language and automation skills. It is hiring a Hebrew-speaking CDS associate, an Italian-speaking CDS analyst and a Malaysian-speaking CDS analyst.

Amgen

Automation engineer, principal automation engineer, automation support developer and automation support associate are some of the roles the biotech multinational is looking to fill in Ireland at the moment.

Bristol Myers Squibb

The pharma company wants to fill several Irish sci-tech roles where automation skills would be an advantage. Some of these job descriptions require the applicant to have a proven track record that shows they have worked on automation projects.

Citi

Fintech giant Citi has several automation vacancies here, including a software engineer in automation based in Belfast, a senior low code developer in Belfast and an IT quality senior analyst, also in Belfast.

Cognizant

This company has a vacancy for a junior automation engineer in Cork, as well as other more senior automation vacancies in Ireland. All the roles can be found on LinkedIn by searching ‘Cognizant’, clicking ‘jobs’ and refining the search to Ireland.

Deloitte

In Ireland, Deloitte is looking for people with automation skills to fill positions such as senior cloud engineer and technology and digital risk consultant. These roles mention that the ideal candidate will have RPA or automation know-how.

Fidelity Investments

From its Dublin and Galway bases, Fidelity Investments is hiring for tech roles such as principal cloud data engineer, senior data engineer, senior DevOps engineer and director of application security tools – all of which require automation knowledge.

Intel

Possibly related to its decision to open a chip plant in Wroclaw, Intel is beefing up its Polish automation team, hiring in Gdansk. In Ireland, it is also looking to fill roles where automation skills would be an advantage such as graduate facilities controls system engineer.

KPMG

KPMG’s technical support services team has open roles at the moment such as senior system administrator, which mentions automation skills in the description. It also has other Irish openings where these skills would be an advantage, including IT service desk analyst.

Liberty IT

Senior software engineer, senior data solutions architect and senior software engineer in Java and JavaScript are some of the jobs Liberty IT is hiring for in Ireland at the moment where applicants with automation skills would have an edge.

Mastercard

The fintech company is looking for people with automation skills to fill several tech roles in Ireland such as lead Kubernetes platform engineer, senior software engineer in test and software engineer in test.

MSD

Software automation engineer, automation manager and associate specialist in manufacturing automation are a few of the job openings at MSD Ireland. These positions are available at the company’s sites in Dublin, Carlow and Tipperary respectively.

Nitro

The software player is expanding its tech team in Dublin, with a number of roles where automation skills would be a useful asset. Openings include senior systems engineer, lead data scientist and principal engineer in C++ and automation.

Optum

Optum is hiring a senior QA automation engineer and a QA automation engineer in Ireland, as well as several other tech roles like principal data engineer, associate data scientist and DevOps engineer.

Personio

The HR tech maker has quite a few open roles in automation at the moment, both in Ireland and in wider Europe. In Ireland, its vacancies include staff engineer, lead platform engineer and director of product, data, identity and access.

PwC

The professional services firm is hiring for several tech roles where automation skills would be an advantage. Among these Irish vacancies are technology solution architect, senior associate in technology consulting and SAP implementation lead.

United Drug

United Drug is hiring an automation technician in Ireland in Co Mayo. The company has recently had to add robots to its team to cope with staff shortages, so it is definitely an interesting one to join for those interested in all things automation and robotics.

Viatris

Healthcare company Viatris is hiring an automation engineer and an automation lead in Ireland, with many more automation roles available internationally. It also has sci-tech roles where automation knowledge could prove beneficial.

West Pharmaceutical Services

The US-headquartered pharma company is looking for an automation technician to join its Irish team. It has offices in Dublin and Waterford, and this role is based in the Dublin office.

Workhuman

Workhuman is looking to fill a vacancy for an automation QA engineer in Dublin. The Dublin-US dual headquartered company makes software for organisations based on their employee recognition needs.

Yahoo

Globally, Yahoo has several automation open roles in the US, India and remote. In Ireland, it is hiring a senior fullstack software engineer which requires that the candidate can contribute to its CI/CD pipelines and automation frameworks.

