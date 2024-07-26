Top 4 challenges of a research career in 2024

What are some of the common challenges researchers face in their careers?

Research can be a fascinating career to get into because it gives you the opportunity to answer those questions you have about life, develop solutions and hopefully create real-world impact.

But, the career its challenges – these can impede a researcher’s work and the ability to make an impact in their field.

Funding

Funding is likely the first thing people think of when the topic of research challenges comes up. Most research is dependent on constant investment, with researchers frequently having to defend the allocation of funds to their project and facing significant competition from others.

It can be particularly frustrating when you firmly believe in the usefulness and potential of your research but external factors, such as hot button issues diverting attention, the dissolution of grants due to budgetary changes and competitiveness set you back.

Despite the pressures of ensuring continued funding, it does encourage researchers to build up their soft skills. Critical talents that can be learned through the funding process include being able to write compelling grant proposals and the ability to present your ideas and explain why they have value.

Balance

For researchers, who often have time-sensitive and critical projects, it can be extremely difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

A career in research requires a high-degree of commitment and often the line between your personal and professional life becomes blurred, adversely affecting relationships with friends and family and impacting your mental health.

Additionally, studies suggest that when it comes to childcare and managing family demands, women tend to be disproportionately affected to the point of damaging their careers, in comparison to their male counterparts.

Much like the funding issue, despite being an often difficult situation to navigate, working to achieve a sense of work-life balance is both crucial and an opportunity to practise setting and maintaining boundaries.

Gender bias

In that vein of gender bias, studies also suggest that in comparison to men, women in research tend to experience shorter, less financially profitable careers, with fewer opportunities for promotion.

Shamila Nair-Bedouelle, the assistant director-general for natural sciences at UNESCO, has made the point that gender inequality in science not only holds women back but can also affect a country’s development and make it significantly more difficult to address and solve complex problems.

Relocation

Research is extremely varied, therefore it is not uncommon for researchers to relocate to ensure that they are working at the epicentre of their particular area of study.

This can potentially be a life-changing decision for a researcher as factors such as family, social obligations and personal issues such as health or finances, can hinder relocation. All of that aside, it could simply be the case that the researcher is settled in their current country and had not planned on moving.

Additionally, even when you are content in your role, a career in research can come with a multitude of stressors and relocation can be notoriously stress-inducing for someone who is already struggling.

For example, there may be issues obtaining appropriate documentation such as visas, the country you are moving to may have a housing crisis which makes it difficult to find suitable accommodation at a reasonable price, or you may not understand the spoken language.

That being said, if you do make the decision to relocate to expand your research career then it is a wonderful opportunity to experience other cultures and ways of life. It can enable you to build upon your own abilities by learning a new language or establishing a new, international network of friends and colleagues.

Ultimately, there will always be challenges associated with your career, be that in research or in another field. It can be helpful to remember that nothing is as fixed as it feels in the moment and what you are struggling with now could be one of your strong points in time.

